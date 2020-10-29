Six Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Toys Nominated for Toy of the Year Awards

Six toys representing Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars have been nominated as finalists for the prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards.

Often referred to as the “Oscars” of the Toy Industry, the annual TOTY Awards recognize the top playthings on the market.

The TOTY 2021 voting process to choose the winning toys across all awards categories is now open.

The process includes input from consumers as well as members of the Toy Association, retailers, journalists, bloggers, and academics.

Here are the six Disney, Marvel and Star Wars toys nominated for awards:

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest by LEGO

A challenging build for ages 10 and up, this 1,023-piece starship construction kit includes five collectible LEGO Star Wars characters, including new-for-August-2020 The Mandalorian and the Child LEGO minifigures.

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Wash Your Hands Singing Doll by Just Play

From Disney Junior’s hit animated show, Doc McStuffins is a role-model who can now help preschoolers understand the importance of washing hands and wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of germs. Kids love singing along to the Wash Your Hands song and hearing iconic Doc McStuffins phrases.

INNOVATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy by Hasbro

The Child Animatronic Edition features sounds and motorized sequences! Touching the toy’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including giggles, babbles, and movement in the toy’s head, ears, and eyes. Kids can even pretend to harness the Force or lay the Child down for a “Force nap.”

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

Marvel

Marvel Universe has been a powerhouse of a license in 2020. The Marvel Universe includes Avengers, Spider-Man and newcomers such as Captain Marvel Disney+

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season 2 launches Oct. 30 and the merchandise adventure continues as well! Kids, families, and fans discovered a bounty of all new products, books, comics and video game content updates every week during the groundbreaking Mando Mondays merchandise event. Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, the product range continues to refresh year round, expand into new product categories, and grow the Star Wars merchandise footprint at retail and online among a wide consumer base.

PLUSH OF THE YEAR

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11” Plush by Mattel