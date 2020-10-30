ABC Sets Festive Slate of Holiday Programming, Including “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

ABC today announced its slate of holiday programming, inviting families everywhere to cozy up on the couch under a warm blanket and get into the yuletide spirit with beloved classics and new favorites.

The network is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its holiday slate including a new iteration of the ratings superstar “The Disney Family Singalong” franchise featuring a festive new special, The Disney Holiday Singalong , on Monday, November 30 (8:00-9:00 PM).

, on Monday, November 30 (8:00-9:00 PM). Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

and drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Additional highlights include: A special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” A reimagined Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration CMA Country Christmas from Nashville A bright new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight , which received a new season order as well New holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and General Hospital The network broa dca The Greatest Showman .

The network will also sprinkle in classic holiday favorites as well.

Here is a look at ABC’s full lineup of holiday programming:

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving) 8:00-8:30 PM: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 8:30-9:00 PM: Toy Story That Time Forgot 9:00-11:00 PM: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Friday, November 27 8:00-9:01 PM: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, November 29 7:00-7:30 PM: Disney Prep & Landing 7:30-8:00 PM: Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Monday, November 30 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode 8:00-9:00 PM: The Disney Holiday Singalong 9:00-10:00 PM: CMA Country Christmas

Wednesday, December 2 8:00-8:30 PM: The Goldbergs – new holiday-themed episode 9:30-10:00 PM: black-ish – new holiday-themed episode

Wednesday, December 9 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season premiere

Wednesday, December 16 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight

Friday, December 18 8:30-9:01 PM: Shrek the Halls

Sunday, December 20 7:00-11:00 PM: The Sound of Music

Wednesday, December 23 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode 9:00-11:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season finale

Thursday, December 24 8:00-10:00 PM: The Greatest Showman – network broadcast premiere

Friday, December 25 10:00 a.m-12:00 PM: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration

