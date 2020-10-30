ABC Sets Festive Slate of Holiday Programming, Including “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

ABC today announced its slate of holiday programming, inviting families everywhere to cozy up on the couch under a warm blanket and get into the yuletide spirit with beloved classics and new favorites.
- The network is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its holiday slate including a new iteration of the ratings superstar “The Disney Family Singalong” franchise featuring a festive new special, The Disney Holiday Singalong, on Monday, November 30 (8:00-9:00 PM).
- Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.
- Additional highlights include:
- A special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”
- A reimagined Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
- CMA Country Christmas from Nashville
- A bright new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, which received a new season order as well
- New holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and General Hospital
- The network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman.
- The network will also sprinkle in classic holiday favorites as well.
- Here is a look at ABC’s full lineup of holiday programming:
- Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving)
- 8:00-8:30 PM: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:30-9:00 PM: Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 9:00-11:00 PM: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
- Friday, November 27
- 8:00-9:01 PM: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- Sunday, November 29
- 7:00-7:30 PM: Disney Prep & Landing
- 7:30-8:00 PM: Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
- Monday, November 30
- 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode
- 8:00-9:00 PM: The Disney Holiday Singalong
- 9:00-10:00 PM: CMA Country Christmas
- Wednesday, December 2
- 8:00-8:30 PM: The Goldbergs – new holiday-themed episode
- 9:30-10:00 PM: black-ish – new holiday-themed episode
- Wednesday, December 9
- 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season premiere
- Wednesday, December 16
- 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight
- Friday, December 18
- 8:30-9:01 PM: Shrek the Halls
- Sunday, December 20
- 7:00-11:00 PM: The Sound of Music
- Wednesday, December 23
- 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode
- 9:00-11:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season finale
- Thursday, December 24
- 8:00-10:00 PM: The Greatest Showman – network broadcast premiere
- Friday, December 25
- 10:00 a.m-12:00 PM: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration