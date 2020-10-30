ABC Sets Festive Slate of Holiday Programming, Including “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

by | Oct 30, 2020 12:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

ABC today announced its slate of holiday programming, inviting families everywhere to cozy up on the couch under a warm blanket and get into the yuletide spirit with beloved classics and new favorites.

  • The network is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its holiday slate including a new iteration of the ratings superstar “The Disney Family Singalong” franchise featuring a festive new special, The Disney Holiday Singalong, on Monday, November 30 (8:00-9:00 PM).
  • Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.
  • Additional highlights include:
    • A special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”
    • A reimagined Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
    • CMA Country Christmas from Nashville
    • A bright new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, which received a new season order as well
    • New holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and General Hospital
    • The network broadcast premiere of The Greatest Showman.
  • The network will also sprinkle in classic holiday favorites as well.
  • Here is a look at ABC’s full lineup of holiday programming:
  • Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving)
    • 8:00-8:30 PM: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
    • 8:30-9:00 PM: Toy Story That Time Forgot
    • 9:00-11:00 PM: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
  • Friday, November 27
    • 8:00-9:01 PM: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
  • Sunday, November 29
    • 7:00-7:30 PM: Disney Prep & Landing
    • 7:30-8:00 PM: Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
  • Monday, November 30
    • 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode
    • 8:00-9:00 PM: The Disney Holiday Singalong
    • 9:00-10:00 PM: CMA Country Christmas
  • Wednesday, December 2
    • 8:00-8:30 PM: The Goldbergs – new holiday-themed episode
    • 9:30-10:00 PM: black-ish – new holiday-themed episode
  • Wednesday, December 9
    • 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season premiere
  • Wednesday, December 16
    • 8:00-10:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight
  • Friday, December 18
    • 8:30-9:01 PM: Shrek the Halls
  • Sunday, December 20
    • 7:00-11:00 PM: The Sound of Music 
  • Wednesday, December 23
    • 2:00-3:00 PM: General Hospital (check local listings) – new holiday-themed episode
    • 9:00-11:00 PM: The Great Christmas Light Fight – season finale
  • Thursday, December 24
    • 8:00-10:00 PM: The Greatest Showman – network broadcast premiere
  • Friday, December 25
    • 10:00 a.m-12:00 PM: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed