The Actors Fund and The Lymphoma Research Foundation To Present Streaming Benefit Concert Featuring Music From “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

There are few who'd deny, at what these folks do, there are the best and their talents are renowned far and wide. That’s why they’re celebrating Halloween by putting on a one-night-only benefit concert featuring the timeless songs from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What’s Happening:

The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation are proud to announce a one-night-only virtual Halloween benefit concert presentation of the songs from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney’s classic animated film, as interpreted by some of Broadway’s most ghoulishly talented artists.

The evening will be presented by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and Disney Music Group. The terrifyingly tantalizing one-night-only event will be available to stream for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET.

James Monroe Iglehart, who dazzled audiences as the Genie in his Tony Award-winning performance in Disney Theatrical’s Aladdin , and his Broadway friends, using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations, will bring this delightful evening of music, storytelling and Halloween fun to life for one-night-only.

The cast includes: Rafael Casal ( Blindspotting, Bad Education ) Adrienne Warren ( Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, Bring It On: The Musical ) James Monroe Iglehart ( Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis ) Danny Burstein ( Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof ) Nik Walker ( Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown The Musical ) Lesli Margherita ( Dames at Sea, Matilda, EmojiLand ) Rob McClure ( Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice ) and more!

With door-to-door tricks and treats on hold, all are invited to indulge in this holiday classic. This will be a pay-per-view event available on VIMEO. Tickets are $4.99 and can be purchased Here.

