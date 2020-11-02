California Mayors Ask Governor Newsom to Allow Theme Parks to Reopen in Tier 3

by | Nov 2, 2020 2:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Mayors of several major California cities have signed off on a letter asking Governor Gavin Newsom to allow large theme parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and others to reopen in Tier 3.

  • Mayors of eight different major cities have requested that Newsome amend his reopening guidelines for large theme parks.
  • The eight mayors represent the following cities:
    • Anaheim
    • Los Angeles
    • San Diego
    • San Jose
    • Fresno
    • Bakersfield
    • Riverside
    • Santa Ana
  • The letter expresses economic concerns but also stresses the importance of health and safety, saying:
    • “The guidelines put forth by your Administration were released within the frameworks of prioritizing public health and safety for guests and employees. This is the right focus. However, economic and public health are not mutually exclusive goals. We are concerned that the state’s guidelines would push re-opening of large theme parks up to a year out, which would have significant negative impacts on hundreds of thousands of jobs, thousands of small businesses, and billions in operating revenues for our cities.”
  • The letter specifically requests that they discuss the possibility of allowing theme parks to reopen with limited capacity in Tier 3 rather than Tier 4.

Reopening Guidelines

These are Tier specific guidelines that are required in addition to other control measures and screenings outlined in the full reopening guidelines.

Yellow – Minimal – Tier 4:

  • Operations are permitted for all amusement park operators with the following modifications:
    • Capacity must be limited to 25% of total facility occupancy based on the design/operating capacity or fire department occupant limit, whichever is fewer.
    • Capacity on all indoor dining and drinking establishments within the park must be limited to 25%.
    • Operators must follow the modifications in this guidance and must be prepared for inspections by public health officials to ensure adequate implementation of all required modifications.
    • Operators must address and implement any resulting findings and recommendations.

Orange – Moderate – Tier 3:

  • Operations are permitted only for smaller parks (see definition below) and those operators must implement the following modifications:
    • Smaller parks are defined as parks with overall capacity fewer than 15,000 based on the design/operating capacity or fire department occupant limit.
    • Capacity must be limited to 25% of total facility occupancy based on the design/operating capacity or fire department occupant limit – whichever is fewer – or 500 people, whichever is fewer.
    • Only outdoor attractions are permitted to open; all other indoor attractions must remain closed.
    • Ticket sales must be limited only to those visitors who reside in the same county as the park’s location.
    • Operators must follow the modifications in this guidance and must be prepared for inspections by public health officials to ensure adequate implementation of all required modifications.
    • Operators must address and implement any resulting findings and recommendations.

What This Means for Disneyland and Knott’s:

  • With these guidelines, the soonest Disneyland could reopen would be November 24, however that would depend on a rapid decrease in cases in Orange County.

What About Universal?:

  • And for those wondering about the other big park in Southern California, Universal Studios Hollywood, their opening will be even more delayed than Disneyland. The park is located in Los Angeles county which is currently in the Purple or “Widespread” tier.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed