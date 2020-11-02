Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Series J. Jonah Jameson Figure, War Machine Electronic Helmet

Hasbro has revealed two new toys in their Marvel Legends Series, including a new J. Jonah Jameson figure as a part of their retro collection.

Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Scale J. Jonah Jameson Retro Collection Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Scale J. Jonah Jameson Retro Collection Figure, inspired by the iconic character from the Marvel Universe.

This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.

Available for pre-order at: Hasbro Pulse Best Buy Entertainment Earth Big Bad Toy Store Dorksidetoys

The new figure will be available this fall and will sell for $19.99

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet