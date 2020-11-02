Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Series J. Jonah Jameson Figure, War Machine Electronic Helmet

Hasbro has revealed two new toys in their Marvel Legends Series, including a new J. Jonah Jameson figure as a part of their retro collection.
Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Scale J. Jonah Jameson Retro Collection Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Scale J. Jonah Jameson Retro Collection Figure, inspired by the iconic character from the Marvel Universe.
- This quality figure with premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display is a great addition to any action figure collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.
- Available for pre-order at:
- The new figure will be available this fall and will sell for $19.99
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet
- Geared up in War Machine armor, James “Rhody” Rhodes is an unstoppable fighting force.
- Inspired by the Marvel Universe, this Marvel Legends Series 1:1 full-scale premium role-play item is highly detailed and features electronic lights and sounds.
- In addition to 2 glowing LED eyes, the helmet has a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and then connected to the top.
- Attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound FX. With premium sculpting and design, this helmet is an impressive addition to any Marvel collection.
- The helmet interior and the faceplate are detailed to evoke the electronic design, while the exterior boasts a remarkable attention to detail and a beautiful finish. Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine suiting up to create their own heroic adventures.
- Available for pre-order at:
- The War Machine Electronic Helmet will be available this fall and will sell for $99.99.