“The Ultimate Fighter” to Return in March Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC and ESPN+ announced today that The Ultimate Fighter, the longstanding reality television series will return in March 2021, exclusively on ESPN+.

The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF 29) will feature athletes from the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions.

Casting is open through Friday, November 13 with applications available for download at ufc.com/TUF

Team coaches for TUF 29 will be announced at a later date.

The iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman Tony Ferguson T.J. Dillashaw Rose Namajunas Michael Bisping Nate Diaz Michael Chiesa Al Iaquinta Kelvin Gastelum Forrest Griffin Rashad Evans Uriah Hall Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22

In addition to TUF 29, ESPN+ will also be a new destination for fans to re-watch all 28 previous seasons of TUF, available on a date to be announced soon.

Casting for TUF 29 will be remote for the first time with no physical tryouts.

Finalists will be selected by late November 2020.

TUF joins a lineup of original and on-demand content on ESPN+ that includes: Dana White’s Contender Series The four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified Ariel & The Bad Guy Detail: Daniel Cormier UFC Destined UFC Unlocking Victory UFC Embedded UFC Reloaded UFC Top 10 And a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC.

