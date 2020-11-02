“The Ultimate Fighter” to Return in March Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC and ESPN+ announced today that The Ultimate Fighter, the longstanding reality television series will return in March 2021, exclusively on ESPN+.
- The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF 29) will feature athletes from the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions.
- Casting is open through Friday, November 13 with applications available for download at ufc.com/TUF.
- Team coaches for TUF 29 will be announced at a later date.
- The iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including:
- Kamaru Usman
- Tony Ferguson
- T.J. Dillashaw
- Rose Namajunas
- Michael Bisping
- Nate Diaz
- Michael Chiesa
- Al Iaquinta
- Kelvin Gastelum
- Forrest Griffin
- Rashad Evans
- Uriah Hall
- Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22
- In addition to TUF 29, ESPN+ will also be a new destination for fans to re-watch all 28 previous seasons of TUF, available on a date to be announced soon.
- Casting for TUF 29 will be remote for the first time with no physical tryouts.
- Finalists will be selected by late November 2020.
- TUF joins a lineup of original and on-demand content on ESPN+ that includes:
- Dana White’s Contender Series
- The four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified
- Ariel & The Bad Guy
- Detail: Daniel Cormier
- UFC Destined
- UFC Unlocking Victory
- UFC Embedded
- UFC Reloaded
- UFC Top 10
- And a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC.