Get a Peek at the Magic Behind Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa is one of the most magical and unique Disney Resorts in the world. You can get a peek at the magic behind the beautiful Hawaiian resort in the new #DisneyMagicMoments video from the Disney Parks Blog.

The video above features first-hand details from Jeanette Lomboy, Creative Executive for Aulani Resort for Walt Disney Imagineering and Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, Vice President of Creative and Advanced Development for Disney Parks and Entertainment.

The pair talks about how they worked closely with the community to learn about Hawaii’s rich cultural heritage.

They also discuss how they incorporated elements important to the Hawaiian people including ‘ohana (family), storytelling and magic into the planning.

They also describe the legend of the Menehune, secrets to discover at the resort, the role of Aunty and Uncle and much more about the magic you can discover at Aulani.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa began welcoming guests again this week.

To see more of Aulani, join us for a walk around the resort in our recent live video: