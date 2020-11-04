ABC News Announces Primetime Special On The 2020 Presidential Election on November 4th at 10:00 PM ET

As the events of Election Day 2020 are still unfolding, ABC News has announced a new primetime special for tonight, November 4th at 10:00 PM ET, Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – An ABC News Special that will feature ABC News’ powerhouse political team reporting on the latest developments in the race.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News today announced a primetime special, Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – An ABC News Special airing Wednesday, November 4 (10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network and streaming news channel ABC News Live. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ powerhouse political team reporting on the latest developments on the presidential race and the battleground states. ABC News correspondents are fanned out across the country reporting from the states that are still counting votes.
- ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis will stream a special three-hour edition from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4.