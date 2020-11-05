Buena Vista Street to Open November 19, $10 Parking Fee Coming to Downtown Disney

Disneyland Resort recently announced that they will be opening Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure as an extension of the Downtown Disney District. Today, we learned that street will officially open on November 19, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Shops and restaurants on Disney California Adventure’s Buena Vista Street will open to guests as an extension of Downtown Disney on November 19.

As a result, a $10 parking fee will be put in place on that same day for parking at Downtown Disney.

Additionally, Award Wieners has been added to the list of restaurants and shops that will be opened to the public.

Disney California Adventure venues reopening as an extension of Downtown Disney: Award Wieners Elias & Co Julius Katz & Sons Kingswell Camera Shop Trolley Treats Vending carts (popcorn, churros, ice cream, and more) Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill (mobile ordering in the Disneyland App)

With Award Wieners and Smokejumpers Grill opening, the reopening will technically stretch into Hollywoodland and Grizzly Peak Airfield.

The number of guests allowed in to visit the Downtown Disney District and its locations, including the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street, will be limited so as to promote physical distancing.

Mobile ordering at dining locations will be in use at dining locations and a mobile wait list may be used when Buena Vista Street and/or its queue are at capacity.