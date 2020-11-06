Walt Disney World No Longer Allowing Eating or Drinking in Line for Attractions

Walt Disney World has been fairly strict with their face covering rules in the parks since reopening. That trend continues as now it appears guests will no longer be allowed to eat or drink while waiting in line for an attraction.

As seen in the image above, signage has been put in place in front of the Haunted Mansion Magic Kingdom

The sign reads “Face masks must fully cover nose and mouth and be worn at all times.”

Announcements are also being made throughout attraction queues, restating this rule to guests waiting in line.

This rule fits with the already-in-place requirement that guests remain stationary and socially distanced when removing their face coverings to eat or drink.

Of course, guests are otherwise required to wear face coverings at all times.

More Health and Safety Measures in place at Walt Disney World:

Temperature check required –Temperature checks will be required upon arrival, and guests with a temperature of 100.4°F degrees or greater will not be admitted.

Wash hands often – Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Social distancing – Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) between your travel party and others.

Floor markings – When present, please stand on the floor markings until the group in front of you moves forward.

Use hand sanitizer when required – At select locations including prior to boarding ride vehicles, guests will be required to use hand sanitizer.