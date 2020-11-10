Guests Can Experience the Magic of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa With Special New Offer

by | Nov 10, 2020 8:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Magic is at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi! And now, guests can experience extra enchantment with this great offer for stays in early 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests can save up to 30% on select rooms at Aulani Resort for stays of 5 consecutive nights—valid from January 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. Book through March 7, 2021. Explore available savings:
    • Save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of 5 consecutive nights
    • Save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of 4 consecutive nights
    • Save up to 20% on select rooms for stays of 3 consecutive nights
  • When guests book through December 1, 2020, they can also enjoy a $250 Resort Credit for stays of 5 consecutive nights—or a $150 Resort Credit for stays of 4 consecutive nights.
  • To provide additional flexibility, guests may cancel their Aulani Resort reservations up to 24 hours prior to their arrival date for stays through May 20, 2021 without Disney-imposed cancellation fees.
  • Some important details to remember:
    • Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room for consecutive night stays from January 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. Book through March 7, 2021. Travel must be completed by March 12, 2021.
    • Not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms.
    • Advance reservations required, and must be consecutive night stays.
    • Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
    • Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
    • Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
    • Additional charges apply if more than two (2) adults per hotel room; not applicable for Suites or Villas.
    • Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
    • One (1) spendable Resort Credit per reservation, which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room-charging privileges. Disney Gift Cards and other select items are ineligible to be purchased with the Resort Credit; please ask about eligible items at participating locations. Resort Credit will be applied against charges made to the room account, and Guest is responsible for any balance due after the Resort Credit has been applied. Not valid for payment of room rates or associated fees or taxes, must be used during the Guest’s stay, will not be paid to the guest upon check out, and expires at 11:59 PM on the departure day. Resort Credit may not be redeemed for other credit or cash in whole or in part, sold separately, transferred or refunded.
    • Offer subject to restrictions and change without notice.
    • Select activities require additional fees.
  • Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has begun a phased reopening. Aulani Resort rooms, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or closure based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing. Furthermore, experiences, services and amenities may be modified, have limited availability or may remain closed. Offerings are not guaranteed. Aulani Resort reserves the right to cancel any reservations or purchases and provide applicable refunds.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed