Guests Can Experience the Magic of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa With Special New Offer

Magic is at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi! And now, guests can experience extra enchantment with this great offer for stays in early 2021.

What’s Happening:

Guests can save up to 30% on select rooms at Aulani Resort for stays of 5 consecutive nights—valid from January 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. Book through March 7, 2021. Explore available savings: Save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of 5 consecutive nights Save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of 4 consecutive nights Save up to 20% on select rooms for stays of 3 consecutive nights

When guests book through December 1, 2020, they can also enjoy a $250 Resort Credit for stays of 5 consecutive nights—or a $150 Resort Credit for stays of 4 consecutive nights.

To provide additional flexibility, guests may cancel their Aulani Resort reservations up to 24 hours prior to their arrival date for stays through May 20, 2021 without Disney-imposed cancellation fees.

Some important details to remember: Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room for consecutive night stays from January 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. Book through March 7, 2021. Travel must be completed by March 12, 2021. Not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, or on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required, and must be consecutive night stays. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional charges apply if more than two (2) adults per hotel room; not applicable for Suites or Villas. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. One (1) spendable Resort Credit per reservation, which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room-charging privileges. Disney Gift Cards and other select items are ineligible to be purchased with the Resort Credit; please ask about eligible items at participating locations. Resort Credit will be applied against charges made to the room account, and Guest is responsible for any balance due after the Resort Credit has been applied. Not valid for payment of room rates or associated fees or taxes, must be used during the Guest’s stay, will not be paid to the guest upon check out, and expires at 11:59 PM on the departure day. Resort Credit may not be redeemed for other credit or cash in whole or in part, sold separately, transferred or refunded. Offer subject to restrictions and change without notice. Select activities require additional fees.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa has begun a phased reopening