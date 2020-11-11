Deck Your Halls with Gifts with Disney’s Socks in an Ornament Collection

Whether you’re already decking your halls or getting ready to, shopDisney is reminding fans that they don’t have to just use boughs of holly. Whether using them to decorate your tree, as a stocking stuffer, or taping them to a present to add a little flair, Disney’s holiday socks in an ornament collection make it easy to add a little flair that also becomes a gift. Each ornament with socks inside retails for $7.99 and are perfect for women shoe sizes 4-10 and men shoe sizes 6-12. Best of all, the empty ornament can be filled with other items, like candy or tinsel, to decorate your tree year after year!

Mickey Mouse "Merry Christmas" Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults

Lock, Shock and Barrel Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Stitch Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults

Mickey Mouse Winking Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults

Minnie Mouse Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults

Eeyore Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Holiday Socks in Ornament for Adults