“Happy Fair with Baymax” Event Coming to Tokyo Disneyland January-March 2021

This winter Tokyo Disneyland wants to celebrate happiness with an entire event dedicated to Baymax from Big Hero 6. The “Happy Fair with Baymax” will be centered in Tomorrowland and will include a meet and greet opportunity, special merchandise, new menu items and more!

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced that a program themed to Baymax from Big Hero 6 , (released in Japan as Baymax ) will be presented at Tokyo Disneyland Park from January 13-March 18, 2021.

, (released in Japan as ) will be presented at Tokyo Disneyland Park from January 13-March 18, 2021. The program, “Happy Fair with Baymax,”

Everyone’s happiness level is certain to reach the max when they experience this delightful fair. The program will offer a variety of happy things to do such as: Taking photos with Baymax at the Happy Fair Lab Filling their choice of container with a selection of sweets and snacks

Tomorrowland will offer a fair-like ambience with decorations featuring Baymax and Mochi, the cat.

Tokyo Disney Resort has implemented measures focusing on the health and safety of our guests and cast members. To avoid congestion, entry will be limited for some experiences on a temporary basis.

Disney Happy Fair Lab

This unique photo location, called Happy Fair Lab, will be situated inside Tomorrowland Hall throughout the length of the program.

Guests can have their photo taken here and share their smiles with Baymax.

According to Baymax, smiles are the key to making people happy and healthy, so “happy smiles” are being collected at the Happy Fair Lab!

Baymax will greet guests and give them tips on smiling to elicit the best smiles. Guests can then download their photo for a fee from the Tokyo Disney Resort app or purchase their photo with an exclusive frame.

Good to Know:

The Happy Fair Lab experience is subject to change, and the available period is subject to extension or suspension without notice.

Only guests who have received a return time through the Entry Request on the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be able to experience this venue.

For details on how to enter, please check the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website

Photos will be taken by a professional photographer at this location.

Mix Max Pax

Starting January 13th at Cosmic Encounter, guests will be able to enjoy a shopping experience called “‘Happy Fair with Baymax’ Mix Max Pax.”

Guests choose a Mix Max container, available in three designs, and fill it with their choice of snacks. From the eight packaged snacks and sweets, guests can select three to make their very own Mix Max Pax!

Good to Know:

The contents of “‘Happy Fair with Baymax’ Mix Max Pax” may change, and the available period is subject to extension or suspension without notice.

Entry to Cosmic Encounter will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.

For details, please visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website

My Baymax Hero

From January 13th at Treasure Comet, guests will be able to enjoy a new program called “My Baymax Hero.”

With the purchase of Baymax and his armor parts, guests will be able to assemble and create an original Baymax Hero at the Hero Armor Station, a space set up inside Treasure Comet.

After assembling all the parts, the “Evaluator” will scan the customized Baymax Hero to reveal its Hero Type and then issue a My Baymax Hero ID for it!

Good to Know:

Using the Hero Armor Station and the Evaluator at Treasure Comet will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.

For details, please visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website.

A fee will be charged for the issuance of a My Baymax Hero ID through the Evaluator.

“My Baymax Hero” will continue to be available after the “Happy Fair with Baymax” program period ends.

Decorations:

The Tomorrowland area surrounding The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction will have decorations themed to Baymax.

Guests will find two large maps featuring Baymax: one next to Cosmic Encounter and another next to Treasure Comet.

Some of the lighting fixtures in the area will be transformed into lanterns with Baymax’s face pictured on them and the buildings will also be decorated.

Guests who search around Tomorrowland may be able to spot Mochi, the cat that appeared in the film!

Special Merchandise:

Several types of commemorative merchandise will feature the “Happy Fair with Baymax” logo: Washcloths Pouches Other items



Good to Know:

The special merchandise will be available in advance starting on January 8th on the Tokyo Disney Resort app (in Japanese only).

The available period for the special merchandise may be extended without notice.

Special Menus

From December 26th, special dishes and beverages themed to Baymax will be offered at restaurants across the Park: At Tomorrowland Terrace, guests will be able to enjoy a burger that combines flavors of the East and West: a miso-marinated pork patty and egg served on a bun that looks like Baymax. A souvenir lunch case inspired by this burger featuring Baymax will also be available. A special menu set offered at Restaurant Hokusai will feature an extravagant rice bowl topped with seafood and vegetables, and a silky mousse dessert that looks like Baymax. Available at Plazma Ray’s Diner will be a spicy beef rice bowl topped with extra cheese and a piece of rice dumpling shaped like Baymax.



Good to Know:

Special menus will also be available after the program period ends. However, they are subject to change or suspension without notice.

Disney Resort Line

In conjunction with “Happy Fair with Baymax,” the Disney Resort Line will offer day passes with a special design inspired by the program.

The monorail passes will be available from January 13th.

Good to Know:

The day passes with limited period design will also be available after the program period ends.

Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages

Vacation Packages that will allow guests to have an immersive experience in the world of Baymax will be offered starting at 3:00 pm on November 17, 2020.

The plan includes: Photo experiences at the Happy Fair Lab Happy Ride with Baymax attraction “Happy Fair with Baymax” Mix Max Pax My Baymax Hero Special menu items at Center Street Coffeehouse And more!

For details, please visit the Japanese-language page on the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website

About the Ride:

The Happy Ride with Baymax, which opened in September 2020 in Tomorrowland, is the first attraction themed to the Disney film Big Hero 6 that uses a rotating ride system.

that uses a rotating ride system. Guests aboard vehicles pulled by Baymax’s nursebot friends can enjoy being whirled around in unexpected ways.