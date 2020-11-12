Marvel Shares Trailer for “King-Size Conan #1”

Revelations, surprises and savage action prevail in the all-new “King-Size Conan.” Marking 50 years of Conan the Barbarian in comics, this oversized one-shot will be a mighty celebration of Robert E. Howard creation’s conquest of pop-culture.

A dazzling array of creative talent have assembled for a collection of all-new stories that span the entire breadth of Conan’s history.

Get a sneak peek at these epic quests that have shaped Conan’s destiny in the “King-Size Conan #1” trailer (above), featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Legendary Conan writer Roy Thomas, known for his groundbreaking run on the title that began in 1970’s “Conan the Barbarian #1,” returns to take the character back to the very beginning.

In addition to Thomas, "King-Size Conan #1" will feature stories written by Chris Claremont and Kurt Busiek

on Netflix. These thrilling tales will be brought to life by an all-star cast of artists including Steve McNiven, Pete Woods, Roberto de la Torre, Kevin Eastman, and Jesus Saiz.

Since making his return to Marvel Comics last year, Conan’s new Hyborian Age adventures have delighted die-hard fans and introduced the iconic character to a whole new audience of comic readers.

Honor the tremendous impact of this global phenomenon when KING-SIZE CONAN #1 arrives on December 23rd!

