Marvel Shares Trailer for “King-Size Conan #1”

Revelations, surprises and savage action prevail in the all-new “King-Size Conan.” Marking 50 years of Conan the Barbarian in comics, this oversized one-shot will be a mighty celebration of Robert E. Howard creation’s conquest of pop-culture.
- A dazzling array of creative talent have assembled for a collection of all-new stories that span the entire breadth of Conan’s history.
- Get a sneak peek at these epic quests that have shaped Conan’s destiny in the “King-Size Conan #1” trailer (above), featuring never-before-seen artwork.
- Legendary Conan writer Roy Thomas, known for his groundbreaking run on the title that began in 1970’s “Conan the Barbarian #1,” returns to take the character back to the very beginning.
- In addition to Thomas, “King-Size Conan #1” will feature stories written by Chris Claremont and Kurt Busiek as well as the Marvel Comics debut of Kevin Eastman, co-creator of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and Steven S. DeKnight, director and showrunner of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix.
- These thrilling tales will be brought to life by an all-star cast of artists including Steve McNiven, Pete Woods, Roberto de la Torre, Kevin Eastman, and Jesus Saiz.
- Since making his return to Marvel Comics last year, Conan’s new Hyborian Age adventures have delighted die-hard fans and introduced the iconic character to a whole new audience of comic readers.
- Honor the tremendous impact of this global phenomenon when KING-SIZE CONAN #1 arrives on December 23rd!
What they’re saying:
- Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski: “Being Marvel, we’re going to celebrate this amazing anniversary of this classic character that’s become such a part of all our lives just like any other Marvel super hero.”
- Editor Mark Basso: “It’s a legacy we’ve been building on since the relaunch in 2019. And one we’re culminating with this special issue.”
- Writer Roy Thomas: "What I wanted to do is get from the first battle Conan had to a time just a few months later when he met the Aesir, which is really about where Conan #1 starts. I thought it would be nice to show what happened just before Conan #1, at least in my mind, with some nice action along the way.”