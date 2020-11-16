“20/20” and The Courier Journal Investigate the Killing of Breonna Taylor in New Special Airing November 20

20/20 and The Courier Journal will present a two-hour 20/20 special about Breonna Taylor on Friday, November 20th.
What’s Happening:
- An investigative 20/20 by ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville, a part of the USA TODAY Network, takes a deep dive into the evidence in the Breonna Taylor case.
- The special will include rare footage and never before heard details from:
- 9-1-1 calls
- Interrogation tapes
- Jail house calls
- Surveillance photos
- Hundreds of pages of police records
- The two-hour investigative program searches for answers behind the night that claimed Taylor’s life.
- Additional presentations include:
- Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan’s exclusive interview with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the shooting
- Deborah Roberts’ interviews with Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, and Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister.
- The program also features interviews with:
- Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend
- Bianca Austin, Taylor’s Aunt
- Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend
- Lonita Baker, Ben Crump and Sam Aguiar, the Taylor family’s lawyers.
- The show features rare footage from the tragic night, including the moment the SWAT team arrived on scene, Walker’s arrest, which was ultimately dropped, Walker’s ride to the police station and more.
- 20/20 with The Courier Journal airs on Friday, November 20 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.
About the Special:
- “On March 13 Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot to death by police who stormed her apartment while executing a search warrant. It was a night that helped spark a racial reckoning in Louisville and across the world, raising questions about systemic racism and police brutality against Black Americans. Through rare footage, never-before-heard details and new interviews, the program takes a stunning and comprehensive new look at the case.”
- For the most up-to-date Breonna Taylor coverage, visit ABCNews.com and The Courier Journal.
Creative Team:
- 20/20 is anchored by:
- David Muir
- Amy Robach
- Senior executive producer:
- David Sloan
- Senior producer:
- Muriel Pearson
- Senior broadcast producer:
- Terri Lichstein
- Producers of this episode include:
- Tom Berman
- Joseph Diaz
- Sabina Ghebremedhin
- Jon Goodman
- Keturah Gray
- Denise Martinez-Ramundo
- Stephanie Wash
- Emily Wynn