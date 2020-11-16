Drug Influenced 19 Year Old Attacks Security Guard at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by | Nov 16, 2020 12:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

A recent incident at Disney’s Animal Kingdom saw a man under the influence of LSD randomly attack a Disney Security Guard in Dinoland USA, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

  • A man from South Florida attacked a Disney Security guard while at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last month, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
  • On October 25th, a 41-year old security guard was patrolling in the Dinoland USA section of the park when 19-year old James Arvin tackled him from behind, holding him down and putting him in a headlock according to the report. Thankfully the guard was still able to access his radio and used it to call for assistance.
  • Other guests in the area also saw this happening and were able to pull Arvin off of the security guard and restrain him until authorities arrived on scene.
  • According to the Sheriff’s report, “It appeared James was in a state of excited delirium and unexpected strength.” Arvin was restrained and taken to a hospital in nearby Celebration, FL where he told an ER nurse that he took LSD and tried to kill someone, adding that he can’t remember anything else that happened at the park.
  • Doctors told authorities that Arvid showed signs of heatstroke, alcohol use, and drug use which could lead to aggression and a heightened mental state.
  • Arvid, a visitor from Pompano Beach, FL, was charged with battery on a security guard, a third-degree felony, and has pleaded not guilty according to Orange Circuit Court records.
  • The guard was left with cuts on his elbows, but was not seriously injured.

What They’re Saying:

  • Disney spokeswoman Erica Ettori: “We do not tolerate violence of any kind on our property and appreciate those, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who quickly came to the aid of this cast member.”
 
 
