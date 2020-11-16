Hulu To Increase Prices For Hulu + Live TV Subscriptions

Hulu subscribers who also have included Live TV as part of their package will soon see a price increase by 10.00 per month as they try to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience.

An email from Hulu

This price adjustment seemingly only affects the Hulu + Live TV subscribers, with the price increasing from 54.99 to $64.99 per month as of December 18th.

This email, that went out to a Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) subscriber reads: Those with the Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) will see an increase from $60.99 to $70.99 per month on December 18th.



As we continue to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience, we’re reaching out to let you know the price of your Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan will increase from $60.99/month to $70.99/month on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Hulu + Live TV continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library – including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals – along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels, all in one place.

The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after December 18. As always, it’s easy to switch back and forth between our subscription plans.

The email also offered links for subscribers to compare plans should they want to change their subscription as a result of this increase.

