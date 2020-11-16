Hulu To Increase Prices For Hulu + Live TV Subscriptions

by | Nov 16, 2020 1:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hulu subscribers who also have included Live TV as part of their package will soon see a price increase by 10.00 per month as they try to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience.

What’s Happening:

  • An email from Hulu has revealed that a price increase is on the way for those who subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV experience.
  • This price adjustment seemingly only affects the Hulu + Live TV subscribers, with the price increasing from 54.99 to $64.99 per month as of December 18th.
  • This email, that went out to a Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) subscriber reads:
    • Those with the Hulu + Live TV (No Ads) will see an increase from $60.99 to $70.99 per month on December 18th.

As we continue to refine the Hulu + Live TV experience, we’re reaching out to let you know the price of your Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan will increase from $60.99/month to $70.99/month on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Hulu + Live TV continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library – including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals – along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels, all in one place.

The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after December 18. As always, it’s easy to switch back and forth between our subscription plans.

  • The email also offered links for subscribers to compare plans should they want to change their subscription as a result of this increase.

ICYMI – More Hulu News:

  • Premiering November 20 on Hulu, Run – starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen – will have viewers on the edge of their seats.
  • Animaniacs is coming back to life on Hulu on November 20th with brand new episodes marking the first time we’ve seen fresh material from these characters for the first time in 22 years.
  • A new documentary about rapper Tekashi69 is now streaming on Hulu. 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez hails from filmmaker Vikram Gandhi and explores the rise of the controversial artist who desperately wanted to be famous.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed