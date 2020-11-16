Topps Holding Weeklong Celebration in Conjunction with D23 Fantastic Worlds

by | Nov 16, 2020 3:30 PM Pacific Time

Today, The Topps Company announced a weeklong celebration taking place across Topps Digital Apps in conjunction with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club’s virtual event D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration. Taking place from Monday, Nov. 16 – Friday, Nov. 20, Topps will delight Disney fans everywhere with a wide-ranging collection of brand new, digital collectibles featuring fan favorite films and characters coming to the Disney Collect! by Topps, Marvel Collect! by Topps, and Star Wars: Card Trader apps.

  • Digital collectibles featuring some of Disney’s most beloved films such as Toy Story and the film Fantasia will be released each day in the Disney Collect! app as well as an exclusive Fantastic Worlds Adventure Series featuring Mickey and friends, only redeemable by D23 Members.
  • Marvel Collect! fans will see a brand-new set of collectibles celebrating Captain America’s 80th anniversary and can join in on a Captain America: Civil War Watch Party, while Star Wars: Card Trader collectors will be treated to a new collection featuring the universe’s most fantastic worlds.
  • Topps will release new digital collectibles each day from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20 with a special Captain America Watch Party on Saturday, Nov. 21.
  • The current schedule of releases include:
  • Monday, November 16:
    • Celebrate Disney’s “Fantastic Worlds” across each of these three apps featuring iconic locations in their respective universes:
      • Disney Collect!: From the bustling metropolis of Zootopia to the small-town charms of Radiator Springs, this collection highlights unforgettable settings from classic Disney and Pixar films.
      • Marvel Collect!: From the homes of the X-Men and Avengers, to entire worlds of Asgardians and the denizens of the Savage Land, Marvel’s diverse and marvelous worlds can be collected
      • Star Wars: Card Trader: Journey to Fantastic Worlds as seen in the Star Wars galaxy and planet-hop across 11 unique alien locations!
  • Tuesday, November 17:
    • Disney Collect!: A fan-favorite original art series returns with Derek Laufman – Villains – Series 2 featuring six new Disney Villains including Captain Hook, Madam Mim and more. A new collectible will be available each day!
    • Marvel Collect!: Celebrate Steve Rogers with Captain America 80 Years Collection featuring a wide range of classic covers and characters in a vintage style
  • Wednesday, November 18:
    • Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday with collectibles featuring Mickey Mouse as he’s appeared through the years!
    • Preview the 2021 Base Set featuring returning favorites and new faces alike to celebrate the first anniversary of Disney Collect!
  • Thursday, November 19:
    • Celebrate the anniversary of a classic with the Fantasia 80th Anniversary Collection, featuring iconic scenes and more from the classic animated musical masterpiece!
  • Friday, November 20:
    • Take your collection to “infinity and beyond!” with the Toy Story 25th Anniversary Collection featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of their playtime friends. This set will include special collectibles featuring Visual Development from the 1995 classic, as well as special videos featuring the legendary John Ratzenberger, voice of Hamm!
  • Saturday, November 21:
    • Captain America: Civil War Watch Party (1PM ET) – Marvel fans are encouraged to watch along via Disney+ and then head in-app to join a live chat with the Marvel Collect! app team and community. Participants can expect to claim free in-app currency, movie related profile avatars and collectibles, and get their digital fingers on new content in the Pack Store.

What they’re saying:

  • Tobin Lent, VP & Global General Manager of Topps Digital: “Since launching Disney Collect! one year ago, we’ve delivered the world’s most timeless characters and properties straight into the palm of collectors’ hands. D23 Fantastic Worlds Celebration has a unique daily schedule planned to celebrate many of their iconic IPs and we plan to mirror that celebration with brand-new content being released in our apps each day. Whether you love Mickey Mouse, The Mandalorian, or Mysterio, the new digital collectibles coming this week explore unforgettable locations, debut original artwork and highlight iconic moments and characters any Disney fan will love.”
 
 
