D23’s “Marvel’s 616 Uncovered” Panel Shares a Look at the Upcoming Disney+ Series

by | Nov 17, 2020 2:48 PM Pacific Time

D23’s Fantastic World Celebration continued today with a look at the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Marvel’s 616. A panel of producers and directors shared a first look at this exciting new series coming to the streaming service later this week.

  • Marvel’s 616 Uncovered featured:
    • Executive Producer Sarah Amos
    • Executive Producer Jason Sterman
    • Director Clay Jeter
    • Director Brian Oakes
  • Amos explains that the name of the new series comes from the name of the Earth – Earth 616 – in the Marvel Multiverse in which most of the classic and beloved Marvel stories take place.
  • Oakes, who directs an episode titled “The Marvel Method,” talks a bit about his episode which focuses on writer Dan Slott and the proven method of collaboration Marvel employs to create its stories.
  • He explains that the episode also focuses on the creation of the recent “Iron Man 2020” title.
  • Jeter, who directs an episode titled “Amazing Artisans,” admits that he was actually not a comic book fan growing up but he loves to use the process of making a documentary as a process of personal discovery.
  • He admits that when he received the call to do the show, he told Sterman and others that “they got the wrong guy” because he didn’t know much about Marvel, but they assured him that was exactly what they wanted as they weren’t looking to make a series that was just for comic experts.
  • “Amazing Artisans” focuses on two Marvel Comics artists with two very different styles and processes who still both get incredible results.
  • Sterman runs through a list of the episodes, showcasing just how many different topics this series covers.
  • The full list of episodes includes:
    • “Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb
    • “Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs
    • “Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter
    • “Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer
    • “Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi
    • “Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos
    • “The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes
    • “Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie
  • When asked about their biggest takeaways from making their respective episodes Oakes said it was the fact that these stories are fun and uplifting as opposed to the typical heavy content on which documentaries tend to focus, while Jeter mentioned the surprising amount of work that goes into creating Marvel Comics.

More on Marvel’s 616:

  • Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.
  • Check out Mack’s review of the new series before all eight episodes debut on Disney+ this Friday, November 20.
  • You can watch D23’s “Marvel’s 616 Uncovered” panel in the video below:

