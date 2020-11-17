This Week’s Episode of MeTV’s “Collector’s Call” To Feature Massive Collection of Disneyland Artifacts

by | Nov 17, 2020 4:10 PM Pacific Time

Collectors and fans of Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland, should tune in to MeTV on Sunday at 10:00 PM to enjoy this week’s episode of Collector’s Call, which will feature a private collection of Disneyland artifacts, include costume pieces, ride vehicles, and more!

What’s Happening:

  • MeTV's original series Collector's Call airs Sundays at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Former Mouseketeer and Host Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life) is back for the 26 episode season to meet with new collector's across the country who will share their passion for pop culture memorabilia.
  • In this series she meets some of the nation's biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia to give viewers an inside look at fascinating and rarely-seen private collections.

  • This Sunday, a new episode of Collector’s Call will feature an extensive collection of vintage items from Disneyland in a special At Home edition of the series.
  • Joel Magee’s extensive collection covers everything from the miniature to the majestic. There’s his astonishing hoard of vintage TV-based board games at one end — and jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind artifacts from Disney theme parks at the other. Joel takes viewers through his literal warehouse of wonder, including an ultra-rare Batman & Justice League playset from the height of mid-60’s Batmania; a roto jet-gun modeled after the weapons on Lost In Space; an original car from Disneyland’s Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride; and a trio of hitch-hiking ghosts from Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction.

  • Check out the clip below to get a sneak peak at the massive collection of Disneyland artifacts that will be featured on the new episode of Collector’s Call, Sunday at 10:00 PM PT/ET on MeTV.

https://vimeo.com/user72252756/review/480492046/7299425cce

 

 
 
