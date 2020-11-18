Nat Geo WILD Celebrates “Vetsgiving” With Ultimate Viewing Feast We’re All Thankful “Fur” Starting Nov. 26th

Nat Geo WILD celebrates its annual Thanksgiving tradition, Vetsgiving, serving up the ultimate viewing feast all holiday weekend long starting November 26th at 8/7c.
What’s Happening:
- This year has been a WILD ride, and it’s time for us to reflect on what we’re thankful "fur."
- Nat Geo WILD celebrates its annual Vetsgiving, kicking off on Thanksgiving itself, November 26, at 8/7c. This weekend-long event features the heartwarming network vets, including Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet; vets duos Heartland Docs, DVM, and Critter Fixers: Country Vets; the chilling Alaska Animal Rescue; the network’s top series The Incredible Dr. Pol; and fan-favorite Secrets of the Zoo season finale on November 28, at 9/8c. Highlighting these seasoned professionals and their empathy, love and devotion, Vetsgiving is the ultimate viewing feast to enjoy with the ones you love.
- Looking for some Thanksgiving inspiration? Your favorite vets came together and submitted their family's most cherished holiday recipes to brighten up any meal in this fabulous virtual cookbook. Which one are you excited to try?
- Look out for an all-new season of The Incredible Dr. Pol on January 2, 2021, and Critter Fixers: Country Vets this Spring. All shows featured in Vetsgiving are now streaming on Disney+.
- Sapo the Komodo is a pretty nice dragon; he just doesn’t like to be poked! Meanwhile, the zoo’s whole colony of feisty, deafening penguins get its annual exams. Plus, an adorable adolescent camel is reunited with its parents for some “how-to-be-a-camel” training, and the staff holds its collective breath as an extremely rare pangolin pregnancy unfolds at the Columbus Zoo.