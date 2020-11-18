New Disney Parks Designer Collection Mickey Ears from Brett Iwan Coming Tomorrow

The newest addition to the Disney Parks Designer Collection will be coming to shopDisney tomorrow. The new design comes from the voice of Mickey Mouse himself, Brett Iwan, and are perfect for celebrating Mickey’s 92nd birthday.

These new Disney Parks Designer Collection Mickey ears from Brett Iwan will be available tomorrow, November 19, on shopDisney and at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

The new ears will drop at noon PST on shopDisney. You’ll be able to order them here

