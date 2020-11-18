Gigi Burris Millinery Launches New Star Wars Capsule Collection

by | Nov 18, 2020 1:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

If you’re looking for some fancy headwear that allows you to show off your Star Wars fandom, have we got something for you. Designer Gigi Burris has launched a Star Wars capsule collection of hats and headbands inspired by characters from the Skywalker Saga. The high end millinery merchandise is available now online.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) 

Star Wars x Gigi Burris

Wanting to take your love of Star Wars from your heart to your head? This new signature headwear collection from Gigi Burris will help you accomplish that goal. Fans of the designer will love her latest cosmic creations reminiscent of Yoda, Darth Vader, Chewbacca and more.

Yoda

“The simple, yet sleek rose gold headband inspired by Yoda. Gigi Burris has crafted a delicate and refined silhouette of the iconic ears. The attention to detail is clear in the intricate molding of the piece. A standout, unisex hair accessory that will have every Star Wars fan looking like the stylish in the galaxy.”

“Rose Gold meets luxurious opal Swarovski crystal cup chain. For the Star Wars fans who need a bit more sparkle in their life! This headband inspired by Yoda highlights the silhouette of the iconic ears, showcased in the intricate molding of the piece.” 

Chewbacca

“This textural headband is crafted from a shade of warm brown suede leather. Each piece is embellished with intricate silver detailing that is hand wrapped with metallic thread filaments for a reimagined take on Chewbacca's iconic bandolier.”

C-3PO

“The mechanics of C-3PO inspired a tiara-like headband. Hand crafted in NYC, each piece is created using 14 karat gold plated metal. Luxurious, sleek, and modern, the Tiara Threepio highlights the molded elements of his robotic features.”

Darth Vader

“The ‘Darth Vader Sharina' is hand blocked into a pinch crown with a defining cuff. Each piece has the addition of a hand sewn patent leather trim and black enameled hardware. A vintage Star Wars logo is printed in repeat on a silk damask interior sweatband. A truly limited edition collectible item that captures the essence of the Star Wars franchise.”

Lightsaber

“Everyone has a dark side. A sturdy cotton canvas unisex bucket hat is layered with a contrasting red perspex. The lightsaber inspired piece casts a red shadow across the face of the wearer emulating the iconic glow.”

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed