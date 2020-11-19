“Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures” Brings a Rich New Era of the Jedi Knights to Comic Books

by | Nov 19, 2020 3:24 PM Pacific Time

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures brings a rich new era of the Jedi Knights to comic books beginning in February, inviting readers of all ages to experience original characters and new threats from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

  • In its first contribution to Lucasfilm’s bold Star Wars: The High Republic publishing campaign spanning comics and prose, IDW announces today the February 3rd, 2021 launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, an ongoing comic book series set 200 years before the live action film continuity.
  • Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, joins artist Harvey Tolibao and colorist Rebecca Nalty for a tale of the Republic’s glory days that — while aimed at middle grade readers — provides a unique perspective to pivotal moments in the Star Wars timeline that fans of all ages can enjoy.
  • In Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, the Jedi have long maintained galactic peace… but the coming of a powerful new adversary called the Nihil threatens to end it all. Now, a group of Master Yoda’s young Padawan learners must protect the Republic while learning the lessons that will one day lead them to become powerful Jedi in their own right.
  • Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 will be available with two cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy: Cover A by series artist Harvey Tolibao, and a Retailer Incentive edition featuring art by Yael Nathan.

  • Writer Daniel José Older: “I’m so very excited to be able to tell this epic story of Padawans as the galaxy changes dramatically around them and danger lurks around every corner. Working on The High Republic has been a dream come true and getting to watch this world come to life through the brilliant art of Harvey Tolibao is one of the highlights of my career. I can’t wait for the fans to see what we’re cooking up.
  • Artist Harvey Tolibao: “Star Wars has always been a part of my life, and was my first huge project back when my career started with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in 2006. It’s awesome being part of the High Republic team, working alongside amazing writer Daniel, editors Elizabeth Brei and Riley Farmer, and Lucasfilm. It’s a dream come true.”
  • Editor Elizabeth Brei: “It’s a thrill for us to get to participate in the storytelling of this bold new era of Star Wars lore. Daniel, Harvey, and Rebecca are building an incredible chapter of the story that is truly essential reading for the High Republic initiative.”
  • Lucasfilm Publishing Creative Director Michael Siglain: “Daniel, Harvey, and Rebecca have crafted a truly thrilling comic series for fans of all ages. Featuring a dual narrative that focuses on the heroic Jedi and the sinister Nihil, The High Republic Adventures has it all: a diverse group of young Padawans who find themselves in over their heads, lightsaber action, mysterious new villains, more lightsaber action, and Master Yoda, and that’s just the first two issues. This one is not to be missed.”
 
 
