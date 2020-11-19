Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures brings a rich new era of the Jedi Knights to comic books beginning in February, inviting readers of all ages to experience original characters and new threats from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

In its first contribution to Lucasfilm’s bold Star Wars: The High Republic publishing campaign spanning comics and prose, IDW announces today the February 3rd, 2021 launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures , an ongoing comic book series set 200 years before the live action film continuity.

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, joins artist Harvey Tolibao and colorist Rebecca Nalty for a tale of the Republic's glory days that — while aimed at middle grade readers — provides a unique perspective to pivotal moments in the Star Wars timeline that fans of all ages can enjoy.

In Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, the Jedi have long maintained galactic peace… but the coming of a powerful new adversary called the Nihil threatens to end it all. Now, a group of Master Yoda's young Padawan learners must protect the Republic while learning the lessons that will one day lead them to become powerful Jedi in their own right.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 will be available with two cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy: Cover A by series artist Harvey Tolibao, and a Retailer Incentive edition featuring art by Yael Nathan.

