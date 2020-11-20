20th Century Studios Hires Director for 5th Predator Film

20th Century Studios is in development on the fifth film in the Predator series with a director now at the helm according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that 20th Century Studios has hired Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) to direct the fifth Predator film.
- The first film in the franchise was released in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers.
- Four additional films followed, including the most recent in 2018, and two spin-offs were also made in the Alien vs. Predator series.
- The fifth film is being written by Patrick Aison, who has written television shows such as Jack Ryan for Prime Video and Kingdom for Netflix.
- Not much is known about the plot, but it will allegedly not follow the events of 2018’s The Predator.