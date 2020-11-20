Zachary Levi, Alison Pill to Participate in Pandemic Players Table Read of 20th Century Fox’s “Raising Arizona”

by | Nov 20, 2020 10:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Going a little stir crazy being stuck inside? The Pandemic Players are hoping to ease some of the stress with their new “table read” comedy series which in turn benefits some great causes. The troupe of actors and filmmakers will kick off the series on November 25th with Joel and Ethan Coen’s comedy Raising Arizona.

What’s Happening:

  • Goodness these are some crazy times, but thankfully a group of independent filmmakers, writers and others have banded together to bring audiences a little bit of at home fun. Meet the Pandemic Players!
  • Pandemic Players consists of the aforementioned filmmakers and writers along with a troupe of talented actors to present a series of streamed charity “table reads” of classic films, TV shows, radio plays, and more.
  • The series launches on Pandemic Players’ YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 25th with Joel and Ethan Coen's Raising Arizona.

Trailer for the Original Film:

The Raising Arizona Table Read Features:

  • Zachary Levi (Chuck, Tangled) as H.I. McDunnough
  • Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen) as Ed
  • Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) as Nathan Arizona Sr.
  • Clancy Brown (Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption) as Gale Snoats
  • Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, The Florida Project) as Evelle Snoats
  • Ross Partridge (The Evening Hour, Billions) will read Glen
  • Sarah Clarke (24, Bosch) will Dot
  • Jeff "The Dude" Dowd will play Leonard Smalls
  • Leila Almas Rose and Jaime Zavallos will play Supercast Members 1 & 2
  • Jordana Brewster (CBS' Lethal Weapon, The Fast and the Furious franchise) will serve as narrator
1 of 7
Zachary Levi
Alison Pill
Dean Norris
Ross Partridge
Leila Almas Rose
Jaime Zavallos

What They’re Saying:

  • Producer Darren Dean: “Like most creatives we felt powerless as the pandemic raged across the country. "We wanted to use our powers for good, which in our case meant calling on our fellow artists to give of their time and talent to raise money for worthy causes and at the same time – we hope – provide some much needed entertainment to our fellow citizens during this terrible time."

Who Benefits from Pandemic Players Productions?:

  • Pandemic Players is partnering with a rotating group of charities devoted to supporting:
    • Frontline workers and first responders
    • Out-of-work artists
    • Service industry employees
    • Minority communities
    • Those hardest hit by this global disaster
  • 100% of all donations go directly to the charities. This first production will benefit Covenant House.
  • The program is presented "pay what you can," which consists of clicking through a donations page.
  • Future episodes will partner with other charities, all benefiting those most deeply affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The producers plan on releasing new shows roughly every month from November until the end of the pandemic.
  • Future productions include The Breakfast Club and Heathers.

Creative Team:

  • The Pandemic Players’ producers are:
    • Director/producer Matthew Barber (Disney +’s The Right Stuff, NBC’s Chuck)
    • Filmmaker Chris Brown (The Other Kids, Fanny, Annie & Danny)
    • Filmmaker Darren Dean (Tangerine, The Florida Project)
    • Writer/producer Frederik Ehrhardt
    • Producer and IndieWire.com co-founder Mark Rabinowitz
    • Writer/producer Myrta Vida
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed