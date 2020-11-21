New Disney Year of the Mouse Collector Plush Available Now for D23 Members Exclusively on Amazon

Members of D23, the official Disney fan club, get all kinds of great perks. One of them is the opportunity to order this brand new Disney Year of the Mouse Collector Plush exclusively from Amazon.

The Disney Year of the Mouse Collector Plush, A Man and His Mouse Mickey is available exclusively to D23 members.

The plush includes a Certificate of Authenticity and comes in a window box featuring special Year of the Mouse packaging.

This Mickey plush stands at 16 inches tall and is made of mixed materials and comes dressed in Walt Disney’s classic look.