The Child Collectors Key Available to Disney Chase Visa Holders Before the General Public Tomorrow November 23rd

Disney Chase Visa Members can purchase a collectible key featuring The Child from The Mandalorian before they become available to the general public starting tomorrow 11/23 at 7:00 AM PST

shopDisney Disney+ The Mandalorian

The key features an image of The Child on the handle with the blade showcasing the logo for The Mandalorian as well as the main Star Wars logo recognized the world over.

as well as the main Star Wars logo recognized the world over. The key shares the same color scheme as that of The Child, with similar green tones on the either end and the light almost khaki color of his wardrobe on the handle.

There is also a pin that complements the key that is similar in design but smaller and made up of a darker green color scheme.

The Child Key and Key Pin are $12.99 each, plus applicable sales tax. Maximum of one (1) pin of each style for purchase per Disney Visa Cardmember for online orders.

Promos and discounts will not be applicable on The Child Key and Key Pin.