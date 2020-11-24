ESPN to Air 30th Annual College Football Awards on January 7

by | Nov 24, 2020 11:50 AM Pacific Time

The 30th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards will air on Thursday, January 7, at 7 PM ET, on ESPN. The annual awards show recognizes the accomplishments of some of the nation’s top college football student-athletes.

  • This year’s 90-minute virtual special will be hosted by Chris Fowler with reporter Holly Rowe.
  • The following awards will be presented during the live telecast, with finalists announced Tuesday, December 22:
    • Chuck Bednarik Award – College Defensive Player of the Year
    • Biletnikoff Award – Outstanding Receiver
    • Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award – Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker
    • Ray Guy Award – College Punter of the Year
    • Maxwell Award – College Player of the Year
    • Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award – Nation’s Best Quarterback
    • Outland Trophy – Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
    • Paycom Jim Thorpe Award – Nation’s Best Defensive Back
    • Doak Walker Award – Nation’s Premier Running Back
    • The Home Depot Coach of the Year
    • William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda – Scholar-Athlete
    • Disney Spirit Award – Most Inspirational Player or Team
    • Walter Camp All-America Team
  • The show will also recognize recipients of the following awards:
    • John Mackey Award – Outstanding Tight End
    • Rimington Trophy – Outstanding Center
    • Wuerffel Trophy – Community Service

What they’re saying:

  • Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sport programming and events: “The Home Depot College Football Awards will continue to be what they have always been, and that is a celebration of elite performances in college football. While the award show will look different this year due to COVID-19, the spirit of the show remains the same. We look forward to honoring the stellar performances produced by these student-athletes this season.”
  • Mark Wolpert, president of the NCFAA: “With all of the challenges faced in the 2020 season, we are looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate the game, its players, coaches and the amazing performances that have taken place. This season’s award show will truly be a recognition of not only the top players, but more importantly the incredible efforts involved in making this season possible.”
 
 
