ESPN to Air 30th Annual College Football Awards on January 7

The 30th edition of The Home Depot College Football Awards will air on Thursday, January 7, at 7 PM ET, on ESPN. The annual awards show recognizes the accomplishments of some of the nation’s top college football student-athletes.

This year’s 90-minute virtual special will be hosted by Chris Fowler with reporter Holly Rowe.

The following awards will be presented during the live telecast, with finalists announced Tuesday, December 22: Chuck Bednarik Award – College Defensive Player of the Year Biletnikoff Award – Outstanding Receiver Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award – Nation’s Outstanding Placekicker Ray Guy Award – College Punter of the Year Maxwell Award – College Player of the Year Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award – Nation’s Best Quarterback Outland Trophy – Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman Paycom Jim Thorpe Award – Nation’s Best Defensive Back Doak Walker Award – Nation’s Premier Running Back The Home Depot Coach of the Year William V. Campbell Trophy Presented By Mazda – Scholar-Athlete Disney Spirit Award – Most Inspirational Player or Team Walter Camp All-America Team

The show will also recognize recipients of the following awards: John Mackey Award – Outstanding Tight End Rimington Trophy – Outstanding Center Wuerffel Trophy – Community Service



