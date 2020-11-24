Mondo to Release Limited Edition “Solo: A Star Wars Story” LP

Mondo is releasing an exclusive vinyl LP of the soundtrack from Solo: A Star Wars Story .

Gizmodo broke the news and shared a tease of the album’s brand-new artwork, exclusive to this release.

Artwork for the album was created by César Moreno.

The two LP release fits inside a gatefold that looks like the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with transparent windows showing the film’s cast inside.

The colored vinyls themselves are described as “Hyperspace” color.

This release will be a limited edition and becomes available for pre-order starting Wednesday, December 2nd, only from Mondoshop.com .

The contents will be the same as the previously released digital and CD soundtrack with music by John Williams and John Powell.