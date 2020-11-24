Mondo to Release Limited Edition “Solo: A Star Wars Story” LP

Mondo will release an exclusive LP soundtrack from Solo: A Star Wars Story with new artwork, as revealed by Gizmodo.
What’s Happening:
- Mondo is releasing an exclusive vinyl LP of the soundtrack from Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Gizmodo broke the news and shared a tease of the album’s brand-new artwork, exclusive to this release.
- Artwork for the album was created by César Moreno.
- The two LP release fits inside a gatefold that looks like the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with transparent windows showing the film’s cast inside.
- The colored vinyls themselves are described as “Hyperspace” color.
- This release will be a limited edition and becomes available for pre-order starting Wednesday, December 2nd, only from Mondoshop.com.
- The contents will be the same as the previously released digital and CD soundtrack with music by John Williams and John Powell.
- Solo: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney+.