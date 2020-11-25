Pixar’s Toy Story Zoetrope Will Be Displayed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2021

Pixar’s Toy Story Zoetrope will be part of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures when it opens in 2021 after delighting Guests around the world at Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of the Toy Story Zoetrope will have a chance to see it again when the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens in 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
- The art piece was originally created by Pixar artists for the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to commemorate Pixar’s 20th anniversary and began its public viewings in 2005.
- When the special exhibit was completed, the Toy Story Zoetrope moved to Disney California Adventure where it delighted Guests in the Disney Animation Building for years.
- After leaving the Disneyland Resort, it traveled the world with the Pixar 20th Anniversary Exhibit and was most recently seen at the Disneyland Paris Resort, as seen in the video above.
- The Toy Story Zoetrope contains 214 maguettes that animate when the table spins and strobe lights are activated.
- The history of zoetropes date back to the 1830’s and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will have others on display in a gallery called The Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection.
- To learn more about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, visit their official website.