Disney Music Emporium Offering Limited Time 25% Savings on Albums and Collectibles

With today being Black Friday and Cyber week about to start, Disney Music Emporium is offering fans savings on physical albums and other collectibles. Now is a great time to grow your own collection or gift someone you love with Disney music.

From now through December 1st, Disney Music Emporium

The deal is available online and includes dozens of soundtracks, collectible vinyl, and other merchandise.

The discount is added automatically when guests go to check out.

Of course there are classic Disney albums every fan will want to own, but some of the more unique items include:

In addition to music, fans will find attire from the Coco Live at the Hollywood Bowl Concert held in November 2019.