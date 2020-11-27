New Merchandise Hits The Shelves For EPCOT’s Taste of The International Festival of the Holidays

by | Nov 27, 2020 12:05 PM Pacific Time

We were at EPCOT earlier to enjoy the first day of the park’s Taste of the International Festival of the Holidays and while we were there we had a nice stroll through the park for a Parks Walk & Talk LIVE, as well as spotted some of the new holiday merchandise that has hit the shelves.

No event is complete without special pins! EPCOT’s Taste of the International Festival of the Holidays has a few for this year’s celebrations. These pins, as well as everything else shown, are available at MouseGear towards the main entrance of the park, in it’s newer location near the construction for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

We spotted some fun magnets and new phone cases featuring Chip and Dale (who are on most of the holiday merchandise at EPCOT this year) in a few different designs. The magnets sell for $14.99 and the phone cases for $34.99. At press time, there were no cases for the new iPhone 12 models.

 

There were also some shirts featuring the favorite animated chipmunks. A long sleeve shirt features the pair as Santa’s Little Helpers and the traditional red and green color scheme for $34.99. A short sleeve shirt, blue in color features the two along with the phrase (that appears across other holiday merchandise this year) “May your holiday be nutty and bright!” The T Shirt sells for $29.99.

Holiday Ornaments are available as well, a flat piece featuring Chip and Dale and the phrase “Naughty or Nice,” breaking away from the “Nutty and Bright” idea, as that phrase appears on a more dimensional ornament featuring the animated chipmunks. The ornaments are #16.99 and $24.99 respectively.

“But what about a spirit jersey,” you ask? Well of course those are here too! This one features the words “Naughty or Nice” across the back with the stylized versions of Chip and Dale as and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays logo on the front with the pair playing with a Spaceship Earth ornament. The Spirit Jersey sells for $69.99

Returning again this year is the Holiday Cookie Stroll! Guests can purchase 5 cookies from locations throughout the park, bring the Holiday Cookie Stroll passport back to Holiday Sweets and Treats for a complimentary cookie, and can purchase this fun Chip and Dale Holiday Cookie Stroll Cookie Jar for $29.99.

As is the trend in recent years, every event will also get a special limited edition MagicBand and this one is no different. The red band also features Chip and Dale and is a limited edition of 1,500, selling for $34.99

If you would like to see more of EPCOT during the Taste of the International Festival of the Holidays take a look at our Park Walk & Talk below!

