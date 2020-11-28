Disney World Releases 2021 Pin Collection

Are you ready to close the book on 2020 and see what 2021 has to offer? So is the Walt Disney World Resort, where pins and lanyards themed to next year are already hitting store shelves. A lot of the items in this collection are themed to Mickey Mouse and his friends as they appear in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

This spinner pin has Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and goofy around a fixed 2021 in the center.

Other individual 2021 pins include Winnie the Pooh…

…Kermit the Frog…

…Stitch…

…and Jack Skellington.

Fans who want the entire Sensational Six can find them in this pack of six pins.

If you’re up for some pin trading in 2021, this lanyard pack includes four pins of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy.

Two standalone lanyards also provide a way to ring in the new year without buying new pins.

And lastly, you can top off one of your lanyards with a connectable pouch that can store cards, including your theme park tickets if you don’t like using a Magic Band. Be on the lookout for these new pins and lanyards on your next trip to Walt Disney World.