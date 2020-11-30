ESPN+ Signs Multi-Year Agreement for Exclusive U.S. Rights to New Zealand Cricket Matches

by | Nov 30, 2020 11:01 AM Pacific Time

ESPN+ has secured a multi year agreement for exclusive U.S. rights for all men’s and women’s New Zealand Cricket matches with the International Cricket Council. Coverage of matches has already started as part of the agreement. Additionally, ESPN+ has shared the men’s Cricket match lineup from now through March 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN+ has reached a new six-year agreement with New Zealand Cricket for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches played in New Zealand, across all three formats. The deal renews an existing six-year agreement, and adds up to 50 matches per season from Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 league.
  • New Zealand began hosting West Indies last week Friday in the first tour that is part of the new deal.
  • Other tours scheduled for New Zealand during the 2020-21 season include:
    • Pakistan
    • Bangladesh
    • Australia
  • Subsequent seasons will be highlighted by tours including:
    • India
    • West Indies
    • Australia
    • England
  • The six-year deal covers more than 100 scheduled ICC matches, including 23 Tests, 33 ODI and 53 T20.

What They’re Saying:

  • Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, and the BLACK CAPS and WHITE FERNS are among the world’s great teams. We’re thrilled to build on our great relationship with New Zealand Cricket and bring even more top-level global cricket to the growing and dedicated audience on ESPN+.”
  • NZC chief executive David White: “The partnership with ESPN will help us extend our teams’ global reach and build closer relationships around the world – which is one of our key objectives. The USA has always been an important market for us and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring top-class cricket to ESPN viewers.”

2020-21 New Zealand International Schedule

New Zealand vs West Indies

Fri – Nov 27

1st T20

Eden Park, Auckland

1 am ET

Sat – Nov 28

2nd T20

Bay Oval, Tauranga

8 pm ET

Mon – Nov 30

3rd T20

Bay Oval, Tauranga

1 am ET

Wed – Dec 2 | Sun – Dec 6

1st Test

Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 pm ET

Thu – Dec 10 | Mon – Dec 14

2nd Test

Basin Reserve, Wellington

5 pm ET

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Fri – Dec 18

1st T20

Eden Park, Auckland

1 am ET

Sun –  Dec 20

2nd T20

Seddon Park, Hamilton

1 am ET

Tue – Dec 22

3rd T20

McLean Park, Napier

1 am ET

Fri – Dec 25 | Tue – Dec 29

1st Test

Bay Oval, Tauranga

5 pm ET

Sat – Jan 02 | Wed – Jan 06

2nd Test

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5 pm ET

New Zealand vs Australia

Mon – Feb 22

1st T20

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

1 am ET

Wed – Feb 24

2nd T20

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

8 pm ET

Wed – Mar 03

3rd T20

Sky Stadium, Wellington

1 am ET

Fri – Mar 5

4th T20

Eden Park, Auckland

1 am ET

Sat – Mar 6

5th T20

Bay Oval, Tauranga

8 pm ET

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Fri – Mar 12

1st ODI

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

5 pm ET

Tue – Mar 16

2nd ODI

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

8 pm ET

Fri – Mar 19

3rd ODI

Basin Reserve, Wellington

5 pm ET

Tue – Mar 23

1st T20

McLean Park, Napier

1 am ET

Fri – Mar 26

2nd T20

Eden Park, Auckland

1 am ET

Sat – Mar 27

3rd T20

Seddon Park, Hamilton

8 pm ET

New Zealand Women’s – International schedule to be announced. ** All schedules can change due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions.

About ESPN+

  • ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters.
  • Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).
  • It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.
