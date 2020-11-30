ESPN+ Signs Multi-Year Agreement for Exclusive U.S. Rights to New Zealand Cricket Matches

ESPN+ has secured a multi year agreement for exclusive U.S. rights for all men’s and women’s New Zealand Cricket matches with the International Cricket Council. Coverage of matches has already started as part of the agreement. Additionally, ESPN+ has shared the men’s Cricket match lineup from now through March 2021.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ has reached a new six-year agreement with New Zealand Cricket for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches played in New Zealand, across all three formats. The deal renews an existing six-year agreement, and adds up to 50 matches per season from Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 league.

New Zealand began hosting West Indies last week Friday in the first tour that is part of the new deal.

Other tours scheduled for New Zealand during the 2020-21 season include: Pakistan Bangladesh Australia

Subsequent seasons will be highlighted by tours including: India West Indies Australia England

The six-year deal covers more than 100 scheduled ICC matches, including 23 Tests, 33 ODI and 53 T20.

What They’re Saying:

Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, and the BLACK CAPS and WHITE FERNS are among the world’s great teams. We’re thrilled to build on our great relationship with New Zealand Cricket and bring even more top-level global cricket to the growing and dedicated audience on ESPN+.”

NZC chief executive David White: “The partnership with ESPN will help us extend our teams’ global reach and build closer relationships around the world – which is one of our key objectives. The USA has always been an important market for us and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring top-class cricket to ESPN viewers.”

2020-21 New Zealand International Schedule

New Zealand vs West Indies Fri – Nov 27 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 am ET Sat – Nov 28 2nd T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 8 pm ET Mon – Nov 30 3rd T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 1 am ET Wed – Dec 2 | Sun – Dec 6 1st Test Seddon Park, Hamilton 5 pm ET Thu – Dec 10 | Mon – Dec 14 2nd Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 5 pm ET New Zealand vs Pakistan Fri – Dec 18 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 am ET Sun – Dec 20 2nd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 1 am ET Tue – Dec 22 3rd T20 McLean Park, Napier 1 am ET Fri – Dec 25 | Tue – Dec 29 1st Test Bay Oval, Tauranga 5 pm ET Sat – Jan 02 | Wed – Jan 06 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 5 pm ET New Zealand vs Australia Mon – Feb 22 1st T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 1 am ET Wed – Feb 24 2nd T20 University of Otago Oval, Dunedin 8 pm ET Wed – Mar 03 3rd T20 Sky Stadium, Wellington 1 am ET Fri – Mar 5 4th T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 am ET Sat – Mar 6 5th T20 Bay Oval, Tauranga 8 pm ET New Zealand vs Bangladesh Fri – Mar 12 1st ODI University of Otago Oval, Dunedin 5 pm ET Tue – Mar 16 2nd ODI Hagley Oval, Christchurch 8 pm ET Fri – Mar 19 3rd ODI Basin Reserve, Wellington 5 pm ET Tue – Mar 23 1st T20 McLean Park, Napier 1 am ET Fri – Mar 26 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 1 am ET Sat – Mar 27 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 8 pm ET

New Zealand Women’s – International schedule to be announced. ** All schedules can change due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions.

