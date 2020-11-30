ESPN+ Signs Multi-Year Agreement for Exclusive U.S. Rights to New Zealand Cricket Matches

ESPN+ has secured a multi year agreement for exclusive U.S. rights for all men’s and women’s New Zealand Cricket matches with the International Cricket Council. Coverage of matches has already started as part of the agreement. Additionally, ESPN+ has shared the men’s Cricket match lineup from now through March 2021.
- ESPN+ has reached a new six-year agreement with New Zealand Cricket for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches played in New Zealand, across all three formats. The deal renews an existing six-year agreement, and adds up to 50 matches per season from Super Smash, New Zealand’s domestic T20 league.
- New Zealand began hosting West Indies last week Friday in the first tour that is part of the new deal.
- Other tours scheduled for New Zealand during the 2020-21 season include:
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- Australia
- Subsequent seasons will be highlighted by tours including:
- India
- West Indies
- Australia
- England
- The six-year deal covers more than 100 scheduled ICC matches, including 23 Tests, 33 ODI and 53 T20.
- Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, and the BLACK CAPS and WHITE FERNS are among the world’s great teams. We’re thrilled to build on our great relationship with New Zealand Cricket and bring even more top-level global cricket to the growing and dedicated audience on ESPN+.”
- NZC chief executive David White: “The partnership with ESPN will help us extend our teams’ global reach and build closer relationships around the world – which is one of our key objectives. The USA has always been an important market for us and we’re looking forward to continuing to bring top-class cricket to ESPN viewers.”
2020-21 New Zealand International Schedule
New Zealand vs West Indies
Fri – Nov 27
1st T20
Eden Park, Auckland
1 am ET
Sat – Nov 28
2nd T20
Bay Oval, Tauranga
8 pm ET
Mon – Nov 30
3rd T20
Bay Oval, Tauranga
1 am ET
Wed – Dec 2 | Sun – Dec 6
1st Test
Seddon Park, Hamilton
5 pm ET
Thu – Dec 10 | Mon – Dec 14
2nd Test
Basin Reserve, Wellington
5 pm ET
New Zealand vs Pakistan
Fri – Dec 18
1st T20
Eden Park, Auckland
1 am ET
Sun – Dec 20
2nd T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
1 am ET
Tue – Dec 22
3rd T20
McLean Park, Napier
1 am ET
Fri – Dec 25 | Tue – Dec 29
1st Test
Bay Oval, Tauranga
5 pm ET
Sat – Jan 02 | Wed – Jan 06
2nd Test
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
5 pm ET
New Zealand vs Australia
Mon – Feb 22
1st T20
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
1 am ET
Wed – Feb 24
2nd T20
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
8 pm ET
Wed – Mar 03
3rd T20
Sky Stadium, Wellington
1 am ET
Fri – Mar 5
4th T20
Eden Park, Auckland
1 am ET
Sat – Mar 6
5th T20
Bay Oval, Tauranga
8 pm ET
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Fri – Mar 12
1st ODI
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
5 pm ET
Tue – Mar 16
2nd ODI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
8 pm ET
Fri – Mar 19
3rd ODI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
5 pm ET
Tue – Mar 23
1st T20
McLean Park, Napier
1 am ET
Fri – Mar 26
2nd T20
Eden Park, Auckland
1 am ET
Sat – Mar 27
3rd T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
8 pm ET
New Zealand Women’s – International schedule to be announced. ** All schedules can change due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions.
