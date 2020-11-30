Universal Studios Japan Previews Super Nintendo World Officially Opening February 4, 2021

Nintendo fans who’ve dreamt of visiting Mushroom Kingdom and other Mario destinations will actually get the chance when Super Nintendo World comes to Universal Studios Japan next year. Set to open on February 4, 2021, the park’s expansion will put guests right in the heart of their favorite game worlds and experiencing adventures along with beloved characters.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Japan will hold its grand opening of the world’s first Super Nintendo World on February 4, 2021.

This expansion brings to life a highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo’s legendary worlds, characters and adventures where guests will be able to play inside their favorite Nintendo games.

The grand opening of Super Nintendo World will kick off the park’s year-long 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Super Nintendo World will feature: Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions Restaurants Shops Other experiences only found at Universal Studios Japan

The colorful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, an innovative technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score.

Guests with a Power-Up Band can also punch ? Blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world.

Along with announcing an opening date for the new land, Universal Studios Japan also shared new footage of Mario Kart theme park ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge as well as new images of the land, rides and the interior of Bowser’s Castle.

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Geraghty, Sr. Director, Innovation & Global Executive Producer for Mario Kart: “At the heart of the castle lies the world’s first ever Mario Kart theme park ride based on the Mario Kart series of games, which have sold over 150 Million units. Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge! Guests will put on their headset which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills.”

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World will make its debut as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan where Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle tower over the area.

It also provides guests with an all-new type of “Asobi” play experience where they will jump, punch ? Blocks and collect virtual coins.

Guests can purchase a Power-Up Band in the land and sync it to their smartphones to keep track of their score and compete with other park guests.

At Key Challenge attractions, guests can collect keys, gather character stamps and more using their entire bodies in dynamic activities throughout the land. Families and friends will unleash their passion to play in the new Super Nintendo World.

Bowser’s Castle

The inside of the castle has a mysterious atmosphere with stone walls, spiked fences and heavy iron doors along with a massive stone statue of Bowser at the center of a grand staircase.

The powerful scale of the statue makes one feel as if Bowser will suddenly start to move!

Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge (Ride)

The world of Mario Kart and its courses all come to life at the park using state-of- the-art technology! Guests will throw shells and take out opponents to race ahead with Mario and Princess Peach! The all-new, life-sized Mario Kart experience has countless thrills and excitement in the world’s first Mario Kart ride experience.

Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge is brought to life through a powerful story and characters, advanced technology in augmented reality, projection mapping, and screen projection combined with a physical set that recreates iconic environments in fantastic detail.

Ride Time: Approximately 5 minutes

Capacity: 4 people (per vehicle)

Height Restriction: Must be over 122cm/48in (*92cm/36in if accompanied by an adult)

1 of 3

Yoshi’s Adventure (Ride)

Guests will climb atop Yoshi’s back and follow Captain Toad on a treasure hunting adventure! Captain Toad has forgotten his treasure map. Guests need to find the 3 colored eggs that lead the way to the Golden Egg that Captain Toad was seeking. Guests will encounter a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family.

Ride Time: Approximately 5 minutes

Capacity: 2 people (per vehicle)

Height Restriction: Must be over 122cm/48in (*86cm/34in if accompanied by an adult)

Power Up Band Key Challenge

Retrieve the Golden Mushroom that Bowser Jr. has stolen!

Work your way through the games located throughout the area to collect three keys! Waiting for you is a dramatic boss battle with Bowser Jr. Jump, punch and use your entire body and all your instincts to win.

Recommended Age: 5 years and above

Good to Know: Purchase of a Power-Up Band required for this experience.

Power-up Band Experiences

Download the Universal Studios Japan app to your smartphone and link it with the Power-Up Band available for purchase in the Super Nintendo World area for an all-new way of experiencing the theme park!

Collect virtual coins and check your ranking, collect stamps and use the Power-Up Band to experience the world of the games in real life!

Sales Schedule and Locations: Please see official website

Price: all colors ¥3,200/about $30 USD (tax included)

Available for purchase at USJ Official Online Ticket Store

COVID-19 Precaution

Universal Studios Japan is now operating at restricted capacity and fully implementing strict measures to prevent the spread of infection with the health and safety of its guests and park crew the highest priority.

Universal Studios Japan is also requesting that whenever possible, those planning on visiting the park make use of the online ticket store to ensure a smooth entry at the park entrance.

The health and safety of guests and team members has been and will continuously be top priority at Universal Studios Japan. The resort is taking thorough sanitization enhancement measures in accordance with the “Novel Coronavirus Spread Prevention Guideline for Theme Parks and Amusement Parks'' announced by the central Government and taking advice from health care authorities and medical experts.

Please note that exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.

