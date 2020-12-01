“The Happy Ride with Baymax” Now Streaming on Apple Music and Pandora from Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland has released a soundtrack to The Happy Ride with Baymax to global music streaming services, including Pandora and Apple Music.
What’s Happening:
- The Tokyo Disney Resort premiered The Happy Ride with Baymax on September 28th, along with several other new attractions and experiences.
- Similar to Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Alien Swirling Saucers, the attraction uses a figure-8 track with hinged cars attached to Baymax that swing left and right as they spin around.
- Six new songs were written and recorded for the new Tomorrowland attraction, which are featured on this soundtrack in three different versions: With dialogue, without dialogue, and instrumental for a total of eighteen tracks.
- Like most music at the Tokyo Disney Resort, the lyrics alternate between English and Japanese.
- This is the first time the Tokyo Disney Resort has launched a soundtrack album on streaming services in North America, although they did release a fall-themed album earlier this year called “Tokyo Disney Resort Autumn Best.”
