“Holidays in Space” Brings Snow and the Cosmos to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex December 21 – 30

Kennedy Space Center is set to celebrate the season with “Holidays in Space,” bringing snow and the cosmos to the Visitors Complex from December 21st – 30th!

What’s Happening:

The North Pole is taking up residence in the cosmosphere this December as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex unveils this year’s Holidays in Space. December 21 – 30, the visitor complex will be transformed into a holiday wonderland – snow included.

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., guests will delight in the festive holiday décor that has taken over the visitor complex. From the NASA meatball turned holiday ornament, to shooting stars adorning light poles, a mosaic holiday tree, and walk-through ornaments in the Rocket Garden – seasonal spirit abounds. Beginning at 1 p.m., snow will begin to fall and a dance party will commence.

The Holidays in Space experience is included with daily admission. For more information and to book a visit, visitors should go to www.kennedyspacecenter.com

As always, the health and safety of crew members and guests is the highest priority for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has implemented safety protocols to ensure a trusted space for the well-being of our crew and guests.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, the visitor complex will continue all precautionary measures, including limited capacity and encouraging advance daily admission purchases; requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests; accommodating social distancing queues, restaurants, show viewing areas, and other facilities throughout the complex; and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

Holidays in Space will not be open December 24 or 25. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

