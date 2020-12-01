“Holidays in Space” Brings Snow and the Cosmos to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex December 21 – 30

by | Dec 1, 2020 10:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Kennedy Space Center is set to celebrate the season with “Holidays in Space,” bringing snow and the cosmos to the Visitors Complex from December 21st – 30th!

What’s Happening:

  • The North Pole is taking up residence in the cosmosphere this December as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex unveils this year’s Holidays in Space. December 21 – 30, the visitor complex will be transformed into a holiday wonderland – snow included.
  • From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., guests will delight in the festive holiday décor that has taken over the visitor complex. From the NASA meatball turned holiday ornament, to shooting stars adorning light poles, a mosaic holiday tree, and walk-through ornaments in the Rocket Garden – seasonal spirit abounds. Beginning at 1 p.m., snow will begin to fall and a dance party will commence.
  • The Holidays in Space experience is included with daily admission. For more information and to book a visit, visitors should go to www.kennedyspacecenter.com.
  • As always, the health and safety of crew members and guests is the highest priority for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has implemented safety protocols to ensure a trusted space for the well-being of our crew and guests.
  • In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, the visitor complex will continue all precautionary measures, including limited capacity and encouraging advance daily admission purchases; requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests; accommodating social distancing queues, restaurants, show viewing areas, and other facilities throughout the complex; and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
  • Holidays in Space will not be open December 24 or 25. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

What They’re Saying:

  • Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “This has been a difficult year for all of us. We wanted to create a holiday-themed escape for our guests, reminding us all that the joy, light and warmth of the holiday season is alive and well at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.”
 
 
