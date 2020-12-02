The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Join Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are joining the new season of Fortnite in a season where hunters across multiple realities unite.

What’s Happening:

Epic Games has revealed that the Mandalorian and the Child are coming to Fortnite

Players can battle as the Mandalorian with Baby Yoda by their side.

In the game, Agent Jones as he enlists the greatest Hunters across multiple Realities, including the Mandalorian himself, to stop others from escaping the Loop.

The Mandalorian’s Sniper Rifle will be a weapon in the game, which lets players switch between melee and ranged attacks.

Act fast, Season 2, Chapter 5 ends March 15th!

To celebrate the launch, players who make a real money purchase in the game through December 31st, 2020, can get up to 2 free months of Disney+ if they’re a new subscriber.

