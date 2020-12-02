The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Join Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are joining the new season of Fortnite in a season where hunters across multiple realities unite.
What’s Happening:
- Epic Games has revealed that the Mandalorian and the Child are coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5: Zero Point.
- Players can battle as the Mandalorian with Baby Yoda by their side.
- In the game, Agent Jones as he enlists the greatest Hunters across multiple Realities, including the Mandalorian himself, to stop others from escaping the Loop.
- The Mandalorian’s Sniper Rifle will be a weapon in the game, which lets players switch between melee and ranged attacks.
- Act fast, Season 2, Chapter 5 ends March 15th!
- To celebrate the launch, players who make a real money purchase in the game through December 31st, 2020, can get up to 2 free months of Disney+ if they’re a new subscriber.
- Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of The Mandalorian.