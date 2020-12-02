Out of Print to Release Exclusive “Light of the Jedi” Special Edition Bundle on January 5

by | Dec 2, 2020 12:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Lucasfilm Publishing is about to launch their new multi year storytelling initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic. The new series focuses on the Jedi order at their height, nearly 200 years before the Clone Wars and the events of the Skywalker Saga. Among one of the first releases is a special edition of the first adult novel, Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of the launch of The High Republic, the new era of Star Wars storytelling, Del Rey has partnered with Out of Print to release a Light of the Jedi Special Edition.
  • This limited edition is signed by author Charles Soule and features an exclusive jacket cover designed by illustrator Jama Jurabaev.
  • It also comes with two exclusive gifts:
    • High Republic pin
    • High Republic socks
  • This special edition retails at $50.00 and will only be available from Out of Print starting on January 5th at 11am EST/8am PST.
  • Fans can visit Out of Print for more information, and sign-up for notifications and reminders about the book.
  • Please note this Special Edition series is not eligible for discounts or promotions. 

About Light of the Jedi:

  • Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule will feature a Jedi Wookiee as one of its supporting characters.
  • Hardcover: 336 pages
  • Publisher: Del Rey
  • While the Exclusive Special Edition won’t be available until January 5th, fans can already pre-order the standard edition from Amazon and other book retailers.

Novel Synopsis:

  • “It is a golden age. Intrepid hyperspace scouts expand the reach of the Republic to the furthest stars, worlds flourish under the benevolent leadership of the Senate, and peace reigns, enforced by the wisdom and strength of the renowned order of Force users known as the Jedi. With the Jedi at the height of their power, the free citizens of the galaxy are confident in their ability to weather any storm But the even brightest light can cast a shadow, and some storms defy any preparation.”

About Star Wars: The High Republic:

  • Star Wars: The High Republic is a multi-year publishing initiative exploring the stories of the Jedi and the Republic well before the events of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire.
  • Stories will be rolled out in phases and will span comics and books with novels for adults, youth, and children.
  • Audiences will be introduced to dozens of new characters and discover the early history of the Jedi.
 
 
