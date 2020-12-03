Host Dan Le Batard to Leave ESPN in January

ESPN and Dan Le Batard announced today that Le Batard will be leaving ESPN early next year to pursue a new opportunity. The ESPN Radio finale of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will be January 4, the same day Le Batard will host his last episode of Highly Questionable – which will remain on ESPN.

On January 5, Greeny , with Mike Greenberg, will move to the 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET timeslot, followed by Bart & Hahn which will join the national ESPN Radio lineup from 12 – 2 p.m. every weekday.

, with Mike Greenberg, will move to the 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET timeslot, followed by which will join the national ESPN Radio lineup from 12 – 2 p.m. every weekday. The show, which features Bart Scott and Alan Hahn, has been a fan favorite on 98.7FM ESPN New York since its debut in January.

Both Greeny and Bart & Hahn will be simulcast on ESPN+.

and will be simulcast on ESPN+. ESPN’s weekday commentary show Highly Questionable , will continue to be a key part of the network’s television lineup featuring a contributing team, including: Elle Duncan Domonique Foxworth Israel Gutierrez Bomani Jones Mina Kimes Katie Nolan Sarah Spain Pablo Torre Clinton Yates

, will continue to be a key part of the network’s television lineup featuring a contributing team, including: The show will continue to be produced remotely due to COVID-19, but will be based long term at ESPN’s New York Seaport Studios.

Le Batard and his father, Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard, will host their final episode of Highly Questionable on January 4.

What they’re saying: