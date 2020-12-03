20th Century Studios’ “The Empty Man” to Get Digital Home Release, Graphic Novel “Movie Edition” in January 2021

After a short run in theaters, 20th Century Studios and BOOM Studios’ The Empty Man will come to digital home release on January 12, 2021. Fans of the graphic novel on which the movie is based, will also be able to pick up a softcover collection The Empty Man Movie Edition later that month.

What’s Happening:

will be available to own digitally and on Movies Anywhere beginning January 12, 2021. Additionally, an all-new softcover collection— The Empty Man Movie Edition— will arrive in comic stores, bookstores and online in January 2021. Digital copies of The Empty Man Movie Edition will be available from content providers such as: comiXology iBooks Google Play Madefire

About The Empty Man Movie Edition:

The Empty Man Movie Edition softcover collection comes from: Writer Cullen Bunn ( Magneto , Bone Parish ) Artist Vanesa R. Del Rey ( Redlands, Hit ) Colorist Michael Garland Letterer Ed Dukeshire

softcover collection comes from: As the inspiration for the motion picture, The Empty Man Movie Edition will feature the haunting film poster as its new cover.

will feature the haunting film poster as its new cover. To celebrate the film’s digital release, BOOM! Studios has made the entire debut issue of The Empty Man Movie Edition available to read for free on its website

What They’re Saying:

Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios: “20th Century Studios’ adaptation of The Empty Man has allowed new audiences to discover this horrifying story and we are thrilled that it’ll be available for consumers to watch at home come January, said. By releasing The Empty Man Movie Edition softcover collection, we hope new fans will discover comics and enjoy all three volumes of the hit series.”

The Empty Man Movie:

“After the mysterious disappearance of a group of teenagers, James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled retired cop, is thrust into action to investigate. Following leads that may tie a secretive occult-minded group to a terrifying local legend, he soon realizes that his life — and the lives of those close to him — are in terrible danger.”

The Empty Man Graphic Novel: