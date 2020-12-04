World of Disney, Holiday Chalets and More to Reopen at Disneyland Paris for a Limited Time

by | Dec 4, 2020 9:13 AM Pacific Time

DIsneyland Paris will be bringing back some holiday magic to the resort from December 5th-23rd. According to InsidEars, the World of Disney Store and select holiday chalets will offer daily shopping experiences for a limited time. The resort is also using a new online shopping option “Click & Collect” that allows guests to order items and schedule a time to pick them up in store.

What’s Happening:

  • While the Disneyland Paris parks and resorts remain closed, they have announced that the World of Disney store at Disney Village will reopen its doors.
  • Guests will be able to shop at the store December 5th to 23rd from 2 pm to 8 pm.
  • Here guests will find favorite products in the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars universes including exclusive Disneyland Paris products!

  • There will also be a selection of toys and costumes on sale with discounts from 30% off.
  • Guests will also be able to take advantage of the new online “Click & Collect” service.
  • Along with the shopping opportunity, select food and merchandise chalets will also be open and will offer Francal candles, sweets, and other seasonal treats.
  • Additionally, guests can access 1 hour of parking at the Disney Village Indigo Parking free in order to pick up any purchases from World of Disney.  
  • Guests can ask for their free 1-hour voucher when paying at the cash desk at World of Disney.

“Click & Collect” On Line Service:

  • Guests can book a selection of items on Store.DisneylandParis, then pick up selections at the World of Disney store (Disney Village) at the indicated timeslot.
  • Payment will be made upon collection.

Good to Know:

  • This reopening of World of Disney is in line with health and safety measures recommended by public authorities.
  • Guests will need to adhere to rules and restrictions such as following capacity limitations to support physical distancing.
  • Additionally, face coverings are required for all guests aged 6 and older.

Other Experiences Returning to Disneyland Paris:

Magical Rendez-vous: Christmas! at Gaumont Disney Village Cinema

  • Relive the magic of the great animated classics from Disney and Disney/Pixar at the Gaumont Disney Village cinema.
  • Subject to government approvals, of the Gaumont Disney Village cinema hopes to reopen on December 15th
  • and for the end of year celebrations.
  • Guests are invited to come and discover or rediscover with their family some of the great animated masterpieces, and immerse themselves in the magic of the traditional "Disney Christmas" on the big screen.
  • More information is available on: CinemasPatheGaumont.com

Reopening of Golf Disneyland

  • Golf Disneyland will reopen its golf course to visitors starting on December 5th by reservation only.
  • This reopening will be in compliance with current health and safety measures.
  • Food and shopping facilities will remain closed.
