Disneyland Paris to Offer Vintage “EuroDisney” Collection on ShopDisney.Uk

Disneyland Paris (formerly known as EuroDisney) has announced a new line of vintage themed merchandise featuring the EuroDisney banner and the park’s original opening date in 1992.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to go back in time with an exclusive collection, "Euro Disney 1992", available from December 8th at 08:00 am on www.shopDisney.uk
- Sweatshirt (XS to XXXL) : 39,90€.
- T-Shirt (XS to XXXL) : 22,99€.
- Mug : 10,99€.
- Keychain: €5.99
- Pin : 7€.
- Disneyland Paris originally opened under the name EuroDisney on April 12th, 1992 just outside of the city of lights in Marne-La-Vallee, France. The park struggled financially from the beginning for a multitude of reasons, and was rebranded in 1994 as Disneyland Paris. The resort expanded with the addition of the Walt Disney Studios Parc in 2002, and is now referred to as the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- Some of the LaughingPlace team were in Paris around this time last year, and saw some similar vintage branding on some objects for sale at the park as well, including a baseball cap that was purchased.
- Disneyland Paris has been through many changes throughout its over 25 years in existence. We have selected a few articles to look back on the past of the park:
- Rare Characters Celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 25th Anniversary
- Sleeping Beauty Castle Photo Tour
- The Beauty of Disneyland Paris: Some of Our Favorite Pictures From Around the Resort
- Disney Extinct Attractions: Pocahontas le Spectacle and Tarzan: The Encounter
- Disney Extinct Attractions: Fantillusion and Disney Cinema Parade
- Disney Extinct Attractions: Disneyland Paris Parades