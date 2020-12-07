Season 9 of “Letterkenny” Comes to Hulu on December 26

Fans of the stateside Hulu Original, Letterkenny, will be pleased to know that this December season 9 is coming to the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

A new season of Canadian import Letterkenny

To announce the addition of more episodes, Hulu shared a cold open teaser featuring friends Wayne, Daryl, and Dan having a discussion about running into Wayne’s ex-girlfriend Angie who is now “acting different.” Take a look (editor’s note, this clip contains brief strong language):

About the New Season:

“Letterkenny kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy (Michelle Mylett) takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.”