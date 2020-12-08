“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords” Coming to Mobile Devices December 18

StarWars.Com and video game developer Aspyr has announced that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will soon be available on mobile devices.

As announced today on StarWars.com Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll — The Sith Lords will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Android on December 18.

Changes to the game include new touch screen controls, however it will still feature the same great storyline Star Wars fans remember.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll — The Sith Lords is set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic .

Players can choose to access the light or the dark side of the Force as they progress through the story, but each decision will have an effect not only on the character but also those who might want to join the quest.

The game features fan-favorite characters like: HK-4 Canderous Ordo Kreia

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll – The Sith Lords will be available for purchase in the AppStore and Google Play starting December 18.

