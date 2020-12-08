Universal Orlando Extends Black Friday Offer for Limited Time

Due to popular demand, Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests more opportunity to take advantage of its best package offer ever – save 40% on a 4-Day, 4-Night vacation package combining theme park tickets and hotel accommodations (as low as $1,292, after savings, based on a family of four). This incredible deal was originally offered for Black Friday and sold out in record time.

Available for travel now through April 30, 2021, the package includes: Four epic days of park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, home to more than 50 incredible experiences across two amazing theme parks, where guests can come face-to-face with Blue the velociraptor at Raptor Encounter and take on what many are calling the “Best. Ride. Ever.” – Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new story coaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Plus, guests can witness the all-new action-packed adventures of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Stuntacular – a cutting-edge stunt show at Universal Studios Florida. Guests who plan to visit after February 28, 2021 can add access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis filled with both relaxing and thrilling experiences, to their package. 4-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, where guests can enjoy vibrant, retro-themed rooms and suites and fun for the whole family, including soaking up the sun at the white sand beaches, two massive zero-entry pools and splash pads for the kids, enjoying a leisurely float around the lazy river, rolling a strike at the 10-lane Galaxy Bowl bowling alley, savoring something delicious at Bayliner Diner and more. Universal hotel guests also get exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission to access the parks before the general public and complimentary transportation throughout the destination. And, guests at Cabana Bay Beach Resort can enjoy a private, convenient walking entrance to Universal’s Volcano Bay just steps from the hotel.

Guests can take advantage of this unprecedented offer by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com

Limited quantities are now available until Friday, December 11 at 11:59 p.m. EST.