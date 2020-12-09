“20/20” Reports On The Controversial Case of Rodney Reed That Resulted In A Stay of Execution Following Public Outcry on Friday, Dec. 11th

20/20 is reporting on the controversial case of Rodney Reed that resulted in a stay of execution last year following a public outcry with a two-hour program that will feature an exclusive interview with murder victim Stacey Stites’ Mother and Sisters who still believe Reed is guilty.

What’s Happening: