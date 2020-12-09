Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration Airing Christmas Day Hosted by Julianne Hough and Tituss Burgess

The magic of the Walt Disney World Resort is coming to your living room this Christmas Day on ABC with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Disney has been broadcasting a Christmas morning event from their theme parks every year since 1983 and just announced their 2020 event, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration , as first revealed by the Disney Parks Blog .

In lieu of a parade, viewers will be treated to live musical performances and sneak peeks at upcoming projects from Disney including movies, shows, and theme park attractions.

This year’s special will be hosted by Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough from Magic Kingdom

In addition to musical performances, the two-hour special will include visits from Keegan-Michael Key, TikTok creator Alex Ojeda, Disney Cast Member highlights, Disney Dreamers Academy participants, and more surprises.

Sneak peeks will include a look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, WandaVision and Soul.

Musical Performances: