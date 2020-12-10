Marvel Shares Sizzle Reel for “Ms. Marvel,” Sets Character for Appearance in “Captain Marvel 2”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. In regards to the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, we got some exciting news and a sizzle reel for the coming series.
Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.
Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W9RqynCgPu
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020
- In addition to the sizzle reel, we learned that Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, will also appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, where she will meet her hero – Carol Danvers.
- While Ms. Marvel will be Iman’s first major role in TV and film, she has been active in trying to diversify the entertainment industry as part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.
- Kevin Feige has teased that while Ms. Marvel’s on-screen adventures will begin in a series, there are plans to bring her into big screen films as well.
- The series is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.
- Ms. Marvel is being written by Bisha K. Ali and centers around Kamala Khan, a fan-favorite Marvel Comics character and a central figure in the Marvel’s Avengers video game.
- Kamala Khan debuted in 2014 and is Marvel’s first Muslim character to be the star of their own title.
- Ms. Marvel was announced at the D23 Expo back in August, along with Moon Knight and She-Hulk series, each heading to Disney+.